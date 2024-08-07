Zepto to shift headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru

Quick commerce start-up Zepto has announced the relocation of its headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru, a move that has been welcomed by the Karnataka government. This transition is expected to create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities in Bengaluru. Zepto's co-founder Kaivalya Vohra is already based in Bengaluru, and CEO Aadit Palicha is expected to join him soon.

Zepto, a three-year-old unicorn, currently operates business verticals in Mumbai and tech and product teams in Bengaluru with a staff of approximately 700. The company plans to consolidate operations from various cities into a larger office space in Bengaluru, bringing all its 1,700-1,800 employees under one roof. To facilitate this move, Zepto is covering relocation expenses for employees willing to move, with the total cost estimated at Rs 3-4 crore as a one-time expense.

Welcoming Zepto to Bengaluru, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said, "Bengaluru offers an unparalleled start-up ecosystem, boasting $ 70.1 billion raised by start-ups since 2010, with $ 15.1 billion raised this year alone. Leading in B2B funding at $ 34.9 billion and B2C funding at $ 4.9 billion, Bengaluru is home to 45 unicorns valued at $ 160.8 billion.”

The Minister also invited other start-ups to consider the city for their primary operations. "Our city is also the most millennial-friendly in India for education and employment, ranking 18th in the Asia Pacific. With 3,600+ funded tech start-ups and the highest number of employable female talent, Bengaluru is where innovation thrives. Welcome, @ZeptoNow! I invite more start-ups to join us and flourish in the best start-up ecosystem in India," he added.