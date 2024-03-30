Zee Entertainment lays off 50% of its Bengaluru tech team

Following the dissolution of its potential merger with Sony, Zee Entertainment has initiated cost-cutting measures, including laying off 50% of its tech team at the Technological and Innovation Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru. In a press release, the company said, “Basis the guidance received from the board during the recently conducted 3M Program, the MD & CEO (Punit Goenka) has pruned the TIC’s structure by approximately 50% and streamlined its scope of work.”

The company has not disclosed the exact number of employees affected by the layoffs.