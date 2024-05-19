X user Bhiku Mhatre arrested by Karnataka police for post against Congress manifesto

The tweet made by the user on April 22, which has since been deleted, said, “Throw this in the face of Every Liberal & Every Piddi who was arguing that CONgress Manifesto doesn’t mention ‘Mu$£ims’ specifically & it includes SC/STs Also. CONgress WANTS TO TAKE AWAY WEALTH FROM HINDUS & DISTRIBUTE TO MU$£IMS ‘ONLY’ AS IT HATES HINDUS INCL. SC/STs.”

The arrest occurred in Ponda, a city in South Goa. Hours before his arrest, Bhiku Mhatre shared a screenshot of an email from X's legal team, indicating that a court order had been received from the Magistrate of Bengaluru City regarding his account. The user claimed that he had "never" posted anything that could be deemed inflammatory or communal, accusing the Congress party of attempting to "intimidate" him for "speaking truth."

The BJP meanwhile slammed the Karnataka Congress government for the arrest and claimed that the arrest was an abuse of power. Several leaders of the BJP spoke in favour of Bhiku Mhatre and said that legal support would be offered to him.

BJP’s IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, said “Karnataka Police has arrested @MumbaichaDon from Goa. We are in touch with his family and will ensure he gets all legal support. Congress has unleashed anarchy and is intolerant of dissent. But there won’t be another #Emergency in this country, ever.”