World Music Day event draws hundreds to Bengaluru’s Rangoli Metro Art Centre

Bengaluru's Rangoli Metro Art Centre transformed into a hub of music and community on Sunday, June 21, as it hosted a celebration for World Music Day 2026. The event saw an unprecedented turnout, with over 130 participants, bringing together amateur and professional musicians, singers, instrumentalists, and bands from across the city.

The event continued throughout the day, from 10 am to 7.30 pm, and took place across five spaces within the centre, with different performances happening simultaneously. While in one corner a musician played old Hindi songs on the harmonica, a band performed rock music in another. Many commuters and passersby also stopped to watch the performances before continuing on their way.

"I went to support my friend, but it was great to see so many artists getting an opportunity to perform and connect with people," said Sumedha Sharma, who attended the show.

Among the performers was Sangama, a Bengaluru-based band formed about a year ago by a group of working professionals. "For a fresh band like ours, these kinds of venues help budding artists expose themselves to the outside world. For us, it's about showcasing our talent and connecting with audiences," said Karthik Kumar, a member of the band.

Alongside the musical performances, the event also featured the Community Drum Jam, a monthly initiative co- founded by playback singer and actor Vasundhara Das and percussionist Roberto Narain. Conducted on the third Sunday of every month, the programme invites members of the public to participate in collaborative music-making regardless of their musical background.

"The purpose of these sessions is to allow people to experience shared music-making and collaborative activities that enable them to communicate without words," Vasundhara told TNM. She emphasised that the drum circle serves as a powerful equaliser, breaking down barriers of language, religion and socio-economic status. "People spend two hours smiling, letting go of stress and imbibing new energy," she added.

Over the years, the initiative has worked with organisations including NIMHANS, the Spastic Society of India, dementia patients, cancer patients and individuals on the autism spectrum.

Suveg Kumar, a regular participant, said he has been attending the Community Drum Jam for the past six years. "I always feel better after the session. It's a very cathartic experience," he said.

Vasundhara added that the foundation chose the Rangoli Metro Art Centre because of its accessibility and shared vision of making art available to everyone.

Located along the MG Road Boulevard, the Rangoli Metro Art Center was developed by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) as a public cultural space designed to make art more accessible to the city. The facility features art galleries, three vibrant courtyards, and the Rangasthala auditorium, which serves as a dedicated venue where theatre groups and musicians perform regularly.

U A Vasanth Rao, Advisor to Property Development at BMRCL, said the event was designed as an open platform where anyone interested in music, regardless of experience, could perform before a public audience free of cost. He said that when the Metro was constructed, it initially took away public land. The Rangoli Metro Art Centre was designed to give that space back to citizens as a cultural hub rather than a commercial one.

"We want to connect people, just as the Metro connects people from different places. We have heard so many things about Bengaluru being an IT city or a garden city. Why not make it a music city as well?" he told TNM.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.