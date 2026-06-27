Worker dies of electric shock at Namma Metro worksite in Bengaluru

A 50-year-old contract labourer engaged in Namma Metro pillar lighting works died after allegedly suffering an electric shock while carrying out excavation work near Trinity Metro Station on the afternoon of Friday, June 26. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has ordered a detailed probe to ascertain the cause of the fatal accident.

The incident occurred at around 3.52 pm near Pillar No 153 outside Trinity Metro Station while earth pit excavation was being carried out as part of the Metro pillar lighting project. The deceased was employed by M/s MR Electricals, the contractor entrusted with executing the lighting works.

According to reports, the labourer came into contact with an electric source during the excavation work, suffered a severe electric shock and was immediately shifted to the emergency ward of a private hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

Local reports identified the deceased as Guruvappa (50), a resident of Jigani. He was reportedly drilling an earth pit for an earthing connection when the equipment is believed to have struck an underground electric cable, resulting in the fatal electric shock. However, these details have not been officially confirmed by BMRCL and remain subject to the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

The worker was taken to St Philomena's Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. BMRCL, in its media statement, said, "The exact cause of the incident is being ascertained, and the concerned authorities are carrying out a detailed investigation. Further information will be shared after the investigation is completed." Police have registered a case at the Ulsoor Police Station and have begun further investigation into the incident.

BMRCL said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined and that a detailed investigation has been initiated to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

The corporation also expressed its condolences to the bereaved family.