‘Won’t let culprits get away’: Ministers react to bomb threats in Bengaluru schools

“I have gotten the information from the Commissioner and IT intelligence and instructed my department. This letter was sent to around 15 schools and the police have assured that they won't take it lightly thinking it is a hoax. They will do their job and responsibility seriously and have sent bomb squads and their officers to inspect the schools. Even if it is a hoax, they said that they will find out who did this,” said Minister of School Education, Madhu Bangarappa, while speaking to TV9.



“I spoke to the Commissioner. If you see their handwriting, the way they have typed, they sound like high level terrorists. Kind of words like you are troubling Muslims and Allah. They have also mentioned the Mumbai attacks. This looks like a threat to Bengaluru and the country. I condemn this and the Police should take action,” said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka.

“I got to know that the NAFL school received a threat. When I saw the mail it was addressed to a school in Yelahanka and a copy was sent to this school as well. It was horrible mail that I saw, so the kids are being sent home. Other schools in this area have also declared holiday after hearing this news. Last time also a threat had come to this school and it was found out that a student of the school had sent a mail to escape exams but this time the content of the mail is very different,” said Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar.