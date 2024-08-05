Woman molested by man during morning walk in Bengaluru, incident caught on CCTV

A woman was molested by an unknown assailant while out for a morning walk in south Bengaluru. The incident occurred in Konanakunte around 5 am on August 2. The suspect was described as wearing a white shirt and pants.

The police have registered a case against him under Sections 76 (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 78 (stalking), and 79 (word, gesture, act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman, originally from Rajasthan, standing outside a house when a man approached her from behind. The video captures the assailant chasing and trying to sexually assault her on the street before fleeing the scene. The woman was reportedly waiting for a friend at the time.

The police have launched a manhunt to locate the assailant and are examining CCTV footage from the area to aid in their search. According to India Today, in a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Lokesh Jagalasar said, "The incident is being taken very seriously, and the safety and security of women remains our top-most priority. A case has been registered, and the accused will be traced very soon and subjected to legal action. In addition to this, in areas where there is a need for increased police patrolling, suitable action is being taken already.”