Woman journalist physically and verbally assaulted by ANI reporter in Bengaluru

In an outrageous incident, a woman reporter from the Press Trust of India (PTI) was verbally abused and physically assaulted by a reporter working for news agency ANI. The incident, which was caught on camera and posted from the official X handle of PTI, shows Elezabeth, the woman reporter, and ANI reporter Raghavendra engaged in a heated argument, after which Raghavendra is seen slapping her a couple of times. He only stopped after he was forcibly pushed back by other people around them.

The incident took place on Thursday, March 28, in Bengaluru, during a press meet by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

“Abominable behaviour by ANI ( @ANI ) reporter who physically assaulted and verbally abused with sexual expletives a young PTI female reporter at a press event ( @DKShivakumar @DKSureshINC ) in Bengaluru today. Does ANI ( @smitaprakash ) condone such behaviour by its staffer?,” said PTI in a statement.

“PTI management and her colleagues are outraged, and condemn this unprovoked violence in the strongest possible terms. PTI will go to any lengths to protect its employees. An FIR is being lodged over the shocking incident, which has left the reporter traumatised. PTI will also file a complaint with the National Commission for Women,” the statement added.