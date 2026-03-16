Woman found dead in Bengaluru, family alleges murder over dowry harassment

A 22-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, on Saturday, March 14. Her family alleges that she was murdered and the death was made to appear as a suicide.

The woman, identified as Shruthi, was found unresponsive at her residence in Brindavan Layout in Yelahanka New Town. Family members rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Subbaray, the Yelahanka New Town police have detained her husband, Pawan Kalyan, a private employee, and registered a case. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

According to the complaint, Shruthi married Pawan Kalyan in 2024. Her family alleged that despite providing dowry and other items during the wedding, she was repeatedly harassed by her husband and his relatives for additional dowry.

The complaint states that elders from both families had earlier intervened to resolve the dispute, but the harassment allegedly continued.

Shruthi’s brother, Amruth, told reporters that the couple had argued earlier on the day of the incident and that the family was later informed that she had died by suicide. He alleged that the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious.

Family members staged a protest on Sunday, alleging that Shruthi had been killed and that the incident was being portrayed as a suicide.

In the FIR, Shruthi’s father also alleged that Pawan Kalyan called his son and informed him that Shruthi had died by suicide. Police said the husband has been taken into custody and further investigation is under way.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.