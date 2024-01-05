Woman employed at Bengaluru airport goes missing after night shift

A 27-year-old woman, employed as a booking agent in a cab company at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, has been missing since December 29. Her brother, Mahesh Kumar, reported her disappearance to the Kempegowda Airport police station on Wednesday, January 3, and a missing person’s FIR has been filed.

According to the complaint filed by Mahesh, Netra hailed from Tumakuru and lived in the 'Yamuna' PG accommodation in Hunasamaranahalli, near the airport. She worked for WTi cab company as a booking agent. She regularly spoke with her family and informed them on December 29 about her night duty that day. However, Netra’s family did not hear from her after that. Her family's attempts to reach her were unsuccessful as her phone was switched off. They initially assumed it was because her phone’s battery had drained. The family grew worried when they were unable to contact her even on December 31, and her phone was still switched off.