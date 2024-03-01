Will wait for report before commenting: Karnataka HM on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said he will not “speculate” about the circumstances surrounding the blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, which took place around 1.30 pm on Friday, March 1. “We will not speculate, we do not have any information till I get a report from the police department,” he said while speaking to reporters in Tumakuru.

At least four persons have been injured in the blast at the cafe. Three of the injured persons are employees while one of them is a customer. All four of them were rushed to the hospital immediately after they were injured.

The cause for the blast is yet to be determined. Shortly after the incident, police, bomb squad, and firefighters reached the spot and rescue operations were undertaken. The vicinity of the eatery has also been cordoned off as police investigation is underway. Reports said that the blast was from an area near the kitchen and not the kitchen area itself. Local residents reported that the blast was heard as far as 700 m from the Cafe.