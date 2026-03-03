Will take action if violation of law was found during protests condemning Khamenei's killing: Karnataka HM

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said it would examine and initiate action if any violation of law was found during protests in Bengaluru to condemn the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the law is equal for everyone and any breach would invite action.

Referring to the protests, he said, "If they wanted to stage a protest, they should have done it at Freedom Park. It does not matter even if MLAs have participated. The same rules apply to everyone. We have to think of initiating legal action if there is a violation," he said.

When asked about reports that the Centre had instructed states to monitor protests condemning Khamenei's death, Parameshwara said he had no specific information.

"It may have come to the Chief Secretary or the Home Department. If any instruction has come, the Director General would have brought it to my notice. I have only seen media reports that those supporting Ayatollah Khamenei would be monitored. I have not received any official update," he said.

On whether he had issued any directions in this regard, the Minister said there was no concerning situation at present. "If anything comes to our notice, we will initiate action," he added.

Calling the issue one of geopolitics, Parameshwara said foreign policy is determined by the Centre and states follow its guidance.

Responding to questions about the Congress party raising concerns over the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits and the bombings in Iran, Parameshwara declined to comment.

He also refrained from commenting on Sonia Gandhi’s criticism of the Prime Minister, stating that it was a national and international matter beyond the state’s purview.

On the situation of Kannadigas in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran, Parameshwara said the state government has written to the Centre seeking assistance for stranded Indians, including Kannadigas.

“Thousands of people are working in the Middle East. Some have settled there for 10 to 20 years. Others have gone for holidays, business trips or meetings. Those who do not know whom to contact are the ones who need help,” he said.

He stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Chief Secretary of Karnataka have written to the Government of India requesting that stranded individuals be protected and brought back to the state. “Many Indians are stranded there and all of them have to be brought back. Hopefully, all our Kannadigas will return safely,” he said.

Parameshwara said there has been no official communication regarding deaths or injuries in the conflict. “The Ministry of External Affairs has not provided any official information. Without that, it would only be speculation,” he said.

He added that even some legislators were reportedly in the region and efforts were being made to contact them.

Referring to JD(S) MLC S.L. Bhojegowda, Parameshwara said he had spoken to him and was informed that a missile had landed close to where he was staying, after which he and others were shifted to bunkers before returning safely.

The Minister also mentioned that Ronald Colaco, based in Dubai, had shared his contact details with people seeking assistance. “I tried contacting him, but it has been difficult to get through due to network issues,” he said.

The state government said it continues to monitor the situation and remains in touch with the Centre regarding the safety and evacuation of Kannadigas from the conflict-hit region.