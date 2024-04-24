Will prioritise ORR, suburban rail: Mansoor Ali Khan, Congress candidate, Bangalore Central

Written by Harshitha Padmavinod

Mansoor Ali Khan, from Indian National Congress (INC), is all set to contest for Bangalore Central Parliamentary Constituency this Lok Sabha Elections. In an interview with Citizen Matters, Mansoor spoke about his plans for his constituency if he gets elected as MP and the key issues he would like to address.

While BJP has consistently won in Bangalore Central for the past 20 years, Mansoor says that this Lok Sabha election, BJP’s term will end and a new path for Congress will be paved. Mansoor, who is General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee since 2022, is a passionate educationist, who has been the general secretary for CBSE schools in the city. He aims to provide affordable and quality education for students across the state.

Excerpts from the interview:

During a recent campaign run, you mentioned that you will “ensure (central) funds come for projects on time.” What are the projects that you will prioritise?

I am very clear that I will prioritise infrastructure projects like the Outer Ring Road (ORR), suburban rail and address the issue of funds being allocated at a slow pace for the metro. I would also like to focus on the pending funds for the development of rejuvenation of lakes and ground water, and reviving Bengaluru’s green cover. For example, if you look at areas like Mahadevapura, where is the green cover? The lakes are drying up, there is no water and there are no parks. I want to work towards restoring the ‘green lungs’ of Bengaluru. These will be my top priorities. If I have to mention it briefly, it will be to focus on sustainability, infrastructure, education and health.

With regard to education, you have had long experience in the field. What is that one thing you will push the union government to do?

I will push the Union government and the Finance Ministry to invest more in the education sector. 2.5% of GDP for education is not sufficient, we need around 6 % of GDP for education. I will definitely be pursuing that.

What is your take on the National Education Policy (NEP), based on your personal experience?

NEP was introduced in 2020. It is one thing as a policy, but implementing it is difficult. There are certain aspects that have to be looked into. NEP needs an relook overall. Implementing it at the primary level is challenging. It was not successfully implemented by Karnataka at a higher-level education, for example, in engineering colleges, medical colleges. NEP is not just for institutions, it requires structural changes at the government level, but where is it happening? The will of the government should be to change itself and the structure of NEP first. The policy needs to be redone, as it was last done in 1996.

Another issue with NEP is there has been no proper consultation process. I have been a part of the education system and have been the general secretary of CBSE schools, and we were not even properly informed about the consultation process.

You talk about “practical and inclusive solutions for Bengaluru’s growth and well-being.” Could you tell us two top items you will make happen in your constituency, which are “practical and inclusive” that you can guarantee?

I would like to get more funds for Bengaluru and Karnataka; without funds infrastructure projects cannot be completed quickly. We are one of the highest taxpayers in India, so we need to get much more in return. We get only 13 rupees for every 100 rupees we pay. Even when the Finance Commission gives recommendations, the Union Ministry does not give us the funds. With the drought situation, Rs. 19,000 crores was requested, but the funds were not allotted to us. What is striking is that none of the 25 BJP MPs had the courage to talk in the Parliament or go to the Finance Minister or the Prime Minister and ask for funds for Karnataka. So, the people of Karnataka, after electing 25 BJP MPs were completely led down. If I was in the house, I would have argued and debated on the floor of the house.