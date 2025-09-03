‘Will get your delivery done elsewhere’: Cong MLA RV Deshpande’s sexist remark to woman journo

Veteran Karnataka Congress leader RV Deshpande has triggered outrage after he made a sexist, flippant remark to a query posed by a woman reporter. Former Minister Deshpande, the MLA of Haliyal in Uttara Kannada, was interacting with the reporters after offering ‘bagina’ to Kali river, when he was told about pregnant women having difficulty reaching hospitals for deliveries.

Radha Hiregoudar of No Guarantee TV asked him about the demand in the district, specifically the Joida area, for a multispecialty hospital. “When it floods in the area, even (institutionalised) deliveries are difficult,” she said. The 78-year-old former Minister responded with a grin, “If you have to have a delivery, let me know; we will get it done elsewhere.”

When the journalist asked him in shock, “What, sir? he repeated it and winked and grinned at the people surrounding him.