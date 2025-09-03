‘Will get your delivery done elsewhere’: Cong MLA RV Deshpande’s sexist remark to woman journo

Veteran Karnataka Congress leader RV Deshpande has triggered outrage after he made a sexist, flippant remark to a query posed by a woman reporter. Former Minister Deshpande, the MLA of Haliyal in Uttara Kannada, was interacting with the reporters after offering ‘bagina’ to Kali river, when he was told about pregnant women having difficulty reaching hospitals for deliveries.
Radha Hiregoudar of No Guarantee TV asked him about the demand in the district, specifically the Joida area, for a multispecialty hospital. “When it floods in the area, even (institutionalised) deliveries are difficult,” she said. The 78-year-old former Minister responded with a grin, “If you have to have a delivery, let me know; we will get it done elsewhere.”
When the journalist asked him in shock, “What, sir? he repeated it and winked and grinned at the people surrounding him.
Deshpande has come under fire for his remarks and attitude. The district residents have been demanding a multispecialty hospital for many years now.
Speaking to Times Now, Radha said that every time there was an accident or any emergency in the district, the patients had to be taken for treatment to other places like Belagavi, Manipal or Hubballi-Dharwad. ”A lot of people die on the way to these places. Women who have to have deliveries also die without adequate medical attention. He (Deshpande) has been a minister and is an MLA now. I wanted to ask if there is any chance of a hospital being constructed during his time.”
She also said that Deshpande had been in politics for 40 years, and she never expected him to say such a thing. “I was in shock.” Radha said he should apologise to all women for his sexist remark.