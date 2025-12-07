Wife of Karnataka Governor’s grandson accuses husband of attempted murder, in-laws of dowry harassment

Divya Gehlot, the wife of Devendra Gehlot, grandson of Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, has filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, alleging dowry harassment, domestic violence, attempted murder, and the abduction of her four-year-old daughter.

Divya has sought urgent action and the safe return of her child, who she claims is being forcibly held by her in-laws in Nagda, Ujjain district. The complaint names her husband Devendra Gehlot (33), father-in-law and former Alot MLA Jitendra Gehlot (55), brother-in-law Vishal Gehlot (25), and grandmother-in-law Anita Gehlot (60) as accused.

The couple married on April 29, 2018, under the Chief Minister’s Kanyadaan Yojana in Tal (Alot).

She claims that before her marriage, her husband’s alleged alcoholism, drug addiction, and affairs were concealed from her.

Divya has alleged that the family repeatedly demanded Rs 50 lakh in dowry and subjected her to physical and mental torture for years.

The harassment intensified during her pregnancy in 2021. She alleges she was frequently denied food, beaten, and mentally tormented. Despite a settlement attempt in 2019, she said conditions deteriorated further.

In a disturbing account, Divya alleged that on January 26 this year, her husband returned home drunk, demanded dowry money, and threatened to kill her. She claims he pushed her off the rooftop of their house, causing severe spinal, shoulder, and waist injuries.

She alleges she was denied medical assistance through the night and was taken to a private hospital only the next morning, where doctors declared her critical and referred her to Bombay Hospital in Indore. She further claims her parents were not informed and her father was pressured to cover medical costs.

Divya stated that her in-laws have since kept her four-year-old daughter away from her and blocked all contact. When she attempted to meet the child at school in November, she claims Devendra stopped her and said, “Unless you bring money from your parents, you cannot meet your daughter.”