'Why was I dropped?': Dinesh Gundu Rao after Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle

Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Monday, August 3, expressed disappointment over being left out of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's first Cabinet expansion, stating that he had not been informed of the reasons behind his exclusion despite his long association with the Congress and years of public service.

In a statement issued after the Cabinet expansion, Rao said he remained committed to the Congress and the people of Karnataka throughout his political career.

"It is disappointing that after so many years of service to the State and the party, I have not been considered to serve the government in this Cabinet. I am disappointed by decisions taken without being given any reason for my exclusion."

The former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president said he would continue serving the people despite the setback. "I will continue to work for my people and towards the betterment of Karnataka," he said, adding that his commitment to good governance, strong values and public service remained unchanged.

Reflecting on his political journey, Rao said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve Karnataka as both an MLA and a minister. "Being elected a six-time MLA is possible only because of the trust that people have repeatedly placed in me, and that means everything." He also highlighted his organisational journey through the Youth Congress, District Congress, KPCC and the All India Congress Committee (AICC), saying he had remained loyal to the party and its ideology.