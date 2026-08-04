'Why was I dropped?': Dinesh Gundu Rao after Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle

Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Monday, August 3, expressed disappointment over being left out of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's first Cabinet expansion, stating that he had not been informed of the reasons behind his exclusion despite his long association with the Congress and years of public service.
In a statement issued after the Cabinet expansion, Rao said he remained committed to the Congress and the people of Karnataka throughout his political career.
"It is disappointing that after so many years of service to the State and the party, I have not been considered to serve the government in this Cabinet. I am disappointed by decisions taken without being given any reason for my exclusion."
The former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president said he would continue serving the people despite the setback. "I will continue to work for my people and towards the betterment of Karnataka," he said, adding that his commitment to good governance, strong values and public service remained unchanged.
Reflecting on his political journey, Rao said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve Karnataka as both an MLA and a minister. "Being elected a six-time MLA is possible only because of the trust that people have repeatedly placed in me, and that means everything." He also highlighted his organisational journey through the Youth Congress, District Congress, KPCC and the All India Congress Committee (AICC), saying he had remained loyal to the party and its ideology.
Rao also the rationale behind his exclusion from the Cabinet.
"The only thing is that they should have told me the reason. I don't know why I have been dropped. Was I a poor performer as a minister? Do I have any corruption charges? Was I not working well for the party?" he said.
He further said the lack of communication from the party leadership had hurt him. "Even in the previous government, when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister, I voluntarily told him for three years that he should make somebody else a minister because I wanted to work for the party. Becoming a minister is not the end for me. But the disappointment is that they have not given me a proper reason for dropping me. I hope that, at least in the future, they will tell me why I was dropped. A proper reason should be given. That is the only thing I expect."
The Cabinet expansion, which took place on Monday, inducted 19 legislators as ministers even though the Congress high command had approved 20 names. The swearing-in of MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda was deferred without an official explanation, leaving one berth vacant in the 34-member ministry and resulting in the Cabinet having no woman minister.
The expansion also triggered discontent within the ruling Congress, with several senior leaders, including HC Mahadevappa, HK Patil, K Venkatesh, MC Sudhakar and Laxmi Hebbalkar, being left out.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to disappointed legislators to remain patient, saying many deserving leaders could not be accommodated and that party decisions had been taken after considering multiple factors.