Why the Karnataka govt is threatening legal action against Aaj Tak’s Sudhir Chaudhary

"The same scheme is available for minorities, SC/ST persons and backward classes persons," says Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge. "The respective corporations call for the tenders and the budget allocations are different,” he says.

These three schemes were mentioned in the Karnataka budget announced in July 2023 and it stated that the vehicle subsidy scheme Swavalambi Sarathi can be availed by minority, SC/ST and backward classes communities.

Sudhir Chaudhary, attempted to communalise the scheme and claimed that it cannot be availed by Hindus. "This scheme is not for Hindus. What the Karnataka government is saying is even if you are extremely poor and have no money, if you are Hindu then no subsidy is given for buying a vehicle. But those who are Muslim, Sikh, Buddhists, they will get a subsidy for buying vehicles," Sudhir Chaudhary said in a news programme. Religious minorities include Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and Parsis.

Priyank took to social media to say that the state government will take legal action over Sudhir Chaudhary's statement. The minister termed the statement 'deliberate and malicious'. "The anchor of Aaj Tak is deliberately spreading misinformation on Government schemes which was first started by BJP MPs and is being amplified by sections of the media. This is deliberate and malicious, the government will be taking necessary legal action," Priyank Kharge said.

The scheme in question predates the Congress government according to Manoj Jain, Secretary to the Karnataka Minority Welfare Department "The scheme was earlier for Rs. 2.5 lakh and it is now increased to Rs. 3 lakh under the Swavalambi Sarathi scheme," Manoj Jain said.