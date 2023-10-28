Why no love for K'taka: Siddaramaiah asks union govt. on interstate river water-sharing dispute

Continuing his attack on the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised his concern over the apathy demonstrated by BJP's Members of Parliament and the union government in addressing the crucial interstate river water-sharing disputes that Karnataka faces.

He urged the Prime Minister and the union government to provide clear answers to Karnataka's concerns. It is imperative to spotlight contentious matters such as the Cauvery dispute, the Mahadayi river issue, the Upper Krishna project, and the Mekedatu reservoir, he stated. Karnataka's rights and needs have been overlooked for too long. It's high time our BJP MPs and the Central Government stand up for the state, setting aside political differences, Siddaramaiah said.

The CM also highlighted the disparity in allocating disaster relief funds to Karnataka. He maintained that the state, having faced several natural calamities over the years, has not received the financial assistance it rightly deserves.