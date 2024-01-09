Why Bengaluru Mount Carmel college decided to become a co-ed institute

TNM also spoke to the students studying at the college and a section of them said they were indifferent to the change, since they come from co-ed schools. Meanwhile, multiple other students voiced concerns about their safety and fear that their freedom would be curtailed.

“We do not feel this change is good. Being a women’s college, the environment offers a safe space for us, we feel free here. With the college being open for boys we feel a lot of our freedom will be restricted and this will no longer remain our safe space,” said a student.

“Many of us joined the college specifically because it was an all women’s college. With such a drastic change, we fear that a lot of us coming from conservative families will have to drop out and look for other women’s colleges which will be a huge disruption in our studies,” said another.

The principal also agreed that the overall reaction to the move has been mixed. She said that while there has been positive reaction with the institute and management receiving congratulatory messages, there were also concerns and apprehensions from the students.

“It is understandable that students have certain concerns and apprehensions but we will be with our students addressing those problems and that won't be an issue at all. This change was not decided overnight. We will ensure all the changes and policies that are needed are done. We will be with our students,” principal George Lekha said.