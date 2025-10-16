Why a small Karnataka city became ground zero for a ‘heart attack’ panic

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.It was November 2021, and many hospitals in Karnataka with cardiology wings were seeing an unprecedented rush of patients coming in for consultation. Many of them were outwardly in good health, but they wanted to go through the gamut of tests nonetheless. The catalyst for this was the abrupt death of popular Kannada actor and youth icon Puneeth Rajkumar in the previous month. In the prime of health and an ardent advocate of fitness, 46-year-old Puneeth died of a massive heart attack after finishing a routine workout at his gym.In the quiet city of Hassan, located around 185 kms from Bengaluru, Puneeth’s death spurred a host of people to consult doctors. The screening revealed increased blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, and such in several people. They were prescribed medications and told to follow up in a fortnight, a month, or so. Many came back, but not in 2021 or even 2022. It was in June 2025 that they started making a beeline for the same doctors, as Hassan district found itself in the grip of terror. News channels were suddenly reporting deaths of people, both young and old, with no prior record of health issues, due to ‘heart attacks’, and many feared they would be next. Fourteen deaths of people under the age of 45 were reported in the span of two months, with the youngest death being that of a 19-year-old boy. And the numbers kept growing every day. By the end of July, around 31 deaths had been reported, all attributed to the umbrella term ‘heart attack’. The number varied depending on the news channel one was watching.Hassan in Karnataka was once known more for its temples of the Hoysala kingdom in Belur and Halebidu, as well as Jain heritage centres sprinkled throughout the district. In recent years, however, this small district, as one doctor in Hassan described it, “punches above its weight when it comes to politics and news coverage”.Politically, Hassan is the turf of the regional party, Janata Dal (Secular), with its supremo, HD Deve Gowda, beginning his long political innings here. In the last four decades, it was held by his son, HD Revanna, and his family. Even with the Congress and JD(S) often in a tussle over dominance, it has been Revanna who has held sway over the masses.In April 2024, the city made national news when HD Revanna’s son, Prajwal, was accused of sexual assault of multiple women and videotaping these incidents. Video clips, running into the thousands, were leaked and quickly circulated. Shocked by the events, the city took a long time to heal. A year later, Hassan was once again in the news for the unexplained sudden cardiovascular deaths of multiple people. So strident was the furore about the deaths that the finger was immediately pointed towards COVID-19 vaccinations. The issue quickly took on political overtones, and to counter the growing criticism, the Karnataka government set up a task force to look into the deaths and their potential connection to the effects of long Covid or the COVID-19 vaccination. The task force headed by Dr Ravindranath, director of the illustrious Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, decided to audit 24 deaths.The task force did not find any increase in sudden cardiac deaths in Hassan and provided statistics to show that it was almost the same as the previous months. It dismissed any connection with COVID-19-related complications, but it was also not able to give any definitive conclusions about the cause of deaths in many cases due to limited post-mortem and clinical data. Families could also share very little about the habits of the young adults who had died. A slew of recommendations were given, including cardiovascular screening programmes for even schoolchildren and establishing a national registry for sudden cardiac deaths among young adults.Nearly three months after the frenzy, there is a drastic decrease in the number of such deaths being reported. But without a conclusive report from the task force, the bereaved families and others battered by the unrelenting TV news coverage are still grappling with questions, wondering why it happened. TNM spoke to families of the deceased, medical professionals, journalists, and government officials to get a better understanding of how this district suffered collective panic and endured phantom chest pains..Hassan’s tryst with sudden deathsIt was the third week of May this year when news trickled in of two deaths in Hassan. One was 18-year-old Sandhya from Holenarasipura town, and the other was 19-year-old Abhishek, who hailed from Arkalgud taluk. Sandhya, a diploma student, had collapsed in her bathroom and died. A medical examination revealed that she had died after a heart attack. Sandhya had been previously diagnosed with elevated blood pressure and diabetes, according to her parents.Abhishek had been working as a cab driver in Bengaluru. On the evening of May 20, he collapsed on the road in Basaveshwarnagar. Passersby tried to help him, but he had already passed.The two consecutive deaths were picked up by some sections of the media, raising concern among the public. Even though Abhishek had died in Bengaluru, his death was considered a statistic for Hassan, as he hailed from the district. Kavana, a 20-year-old girl from Kelavathi village, was preparing for her BCom examinations. On the evening of May 28, she suddenly complained of neck and chest pain and asked her mother for water. By the time her mother got her water, she had collapsed. Her parents rushed her to a private hospital, but she had already died by then. With Kavana’s death, people started blaming the effects of the COVID-19 vaccination or the long-term effects of the virus itself for causing the ‘heart attacks’.As the deaths started being reported one after the other, the panic only grew. Nishanth (20), Nagappa (55), Neelakantappa (58), Devaraju (43), Satish (57), Kantharaju (57), Naveen (31), Theerthappa (78), Nishad Ahmed (35), Chethan (32), Manjunath (51), Yogesh (32), Supreetha (22), Govind (37), Girish (47), Harshita (23), Sanjay (27), and Ravikumar (30) were some of the people reported dead over the next two months, ostensibly due to ‘heart attacks’. This list is by no means exhaustive.Telecasting fearWhile both print and electronic media were reporting the deaths, the furore created by TV channels was undeniable. Almost everyone I spoke to regarding this issue was quick to point out that TV channels heightened the fear among people, and the idea that anyone might drop dead at any time became a pervasive feeling.The raised, dramatic voices and tickers over what was being termed as ‘Hassan serial deaths’ became a talking point. ‘Horror in Karnataka’s heart attack hub’, ‘Young, fit and healthy suddenly dead’, ‘Hassan heart attack: Six die in one day due to heart attack’ were some of the headlines. Repeated telecasts on how people were in a state of panic due to heart attacks, CCTV visuals of people collapsing, grieving families, funerals, and the ever-rising number of people dying purportedly due to ‘heart attacks’ created an environment of fear.I spoke to a local television reporter, who recalled how it all started. “When the news about the deaths of Sandhya and Abhishek came in, we did not telecast it, but other channels did. Hassan has a large TV-watching population, and it caught people’s imagination quickly. Then, more people started reporting such instances. At that time, I was told by my bosses that I had to report on every death that came through to us,” the reporter said.In some instances, the journalists were aware of the possible reasons behind the death (a chronic kidney disease, a three-day binge drinking episode, old age-related ailments, or a road accident). There were also cases of natives of Hassan district dying in other cities. But all the deaths were merged under one name, ‘Hassan serial deaths’.Reporting on the deaths continuously did not leave the journalists unaffected either. “The same panic affected us, too. We were all scared. Every one of us reporting on this got a check-up done, including ECG, echocardiogram, and treadmill test (TMT).” .News cycles are ruthless. An issue is picked up, made trending, and dropped just as soon. To this day, despite a task force being appointed to look into it, no clear-cut causes have been assigned to some of the deaths. What it indicates is not a conspiracy but the chaotic nature of the events that took place. Around this time, the Hassan district administration, including officers from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, swung into action. TNM spoke to officers on the condition of anonymity, as they had been expressly barred from speaking to the media on this issue..An officer with the Health Department remembers the chaos that ensued when they were asked to look into the 'heart attack' deaths that were being reported every day. "Many people did not go to hospitals or even inform authorities of the deaths. Initially, we were very concerned about the deaths of young people. Then all deaths started being reported in the media as MI (myocardial infarction). Every day, we used to wake up to the news on television and rush to their places,” the officer said.Questions hovered over their heads constantly. Why was this happening only in Hassan? Why now? What had they missed? Meanwhile, the death count kept rising, according to the news channels at least.Post-mortems were conducted in only nine deaths. Medical records were unavailable for many patients since they were not admitted to the hospital. Some died at home, some passed away on the way to the hospital, and in some cases, the kith and kin did not agree to a post-mortem even though the patient died in the hospital. Doctors, time and again, met with resistance when they suggested a post-mortem be conducted on someone who had died purportedly due to a ‘heart attack’. Post-mortems are something many families have an aversion to, as it is considered a desecration of the body. In addition, post-mortem also meant engaging with the hospital authorities more, something they were reluctant to do.In one instance, a 32-year-old man, Rajesh, working as an auto driver in Hassan, woke up with chest pains in the night in his village in Sankenahalli, around 35 minutes from Hassan. He immediately woke up his relatives and even walked to the car, but just as they were about to reach the hospital, he died. The family did not agree to a post-mortem. “They would have cut his body open, and then there would be a [police] case. Why do we need that headache? It was not going to bring him back anyway,” said Chandrashekar Gowda, his neighbour.So wary are people of the procedure that when the Hassan district administration issued an order saying that a post-mortem was mandatory before declaring any deaths due to cardiac arrests, people stopped calling news networks about such deaths.According to the investigative report given by the task force head Dr Ravindranath, it was difficult to establish the cause of deaths. “The lack of post-mortem data critically hampers the ability to confirm whether these were truly cardiac-related deaths or due to alternative causes. Furthermore, essential clinical investigations such as Electrocardiograms (ECG), cardiac enzymes, or imaging were unavailable in many cases, making retrospective diagnosis speculative at best.“Compounding the challenge was the limited cooperation from the relatives of the deceased in several cases, which rendered verbal autopsy efforts largely inconclusive. In the absence of reliable eyewitness accounts, clinical data, and post-mortem findings, establishing a definite cause of death for each case becomes inherently difficult.”These observations summarise the challenges faced by the task force in even compiling basic data about the nature of the deaths. Speaking to TNM, Dr Ravindranath said, “When we asked families questions about the habits the deceased might have had, they were not very forthcoming. Usually, we have a checklist of factors, such as whether they are alcoholics, smokers, or users of tobacco or drugs. The families were not ready to reveal this to us, and sometimes, youngsters will not reveal it to them either. At times, the health officials did not even get information on whether they were on medication for hypertension or diabetes.”Families in agonyOn June 13, Devaraje Gowda (43) keeled over the steering wheel in his car and died, barely 30 minutes away from his house. He was returning from his village, Dummagere, to Hassan, like every other day, and had called his wife just minutes earlier to say that he would be home soon. But soon he developed chest pains and parked his car by the roadside. Shortly thereafter, he died. When the police called his wife Suma, they only told her that he was unwell and asked her to come to the car with a relative. By the time Suma arrived, it had been more than an hour since he died. When I went to Suma’s address in Hassan city, I found that she had vacated the house and returned to her parents’ home in the village, Huluvare, with her two children. Her parents' house stood amidst a small piece of agricultural land, and a Maruti Suzuki car was parked right next to the main door. .While I sat inside the house, her parents called for Suma several times. Her mother suddenly asked me, “Can you please tell her she cannot continue like this?” The mother’s request became clear soon enough. Suma was lying on a bed in a dark corner of the room, covered with blankets. In the several minutes she took to get up and gather herself to talk to me, she never stopped crying silent tears. One of the first things she told me was that her husband took good care of his health. He exercised regularly, underwent annual health check-ups, and had health insurance. “Even on that day, he did not complain of pain or any problem,” Suma said. Two months earlier, he had undergone a full battery of tests, including an extensive blood profile and ECG. There was nothing in those tests to indicate anything was amiss. “No doctor ever said anything was wrong. He had all the tests done. He was always on that treadmill,” she said, pointing to a rolled-up treadmill now pushed against the wall. Married for 12 years, the couple had two children. Suma said he had not spent a single day away from the children. “He was a great father and husband, and I was fully dependent on him. We stayed in Hassan only so that the children could get a good education and enrolled our children in classes for swimming, dance, and cricket.” .Devaraje Gowda’s family agreed to a post-mortem since he was found alone in his car and they suspected foul play. But the post-mortem report stumped them. There was no foul play, and the man they thought was very healthy had been found to have an enlarged and dilated heart. His left anterior descending (LAD) artery showed 90% blockage. His death was attributed to coronary artery disease and ruled a natural death. For Suma, that was no consolation. Her parents said she was only functional when her children were around. The car parked ominously in front of the door is a constant reminder of his death. Suma later realised that two gold rings Devaraje Gowda always wore were missing when she saw him in the car. “I don’t even have that of him now,” she said.The task force’s report states that his death was a confirmed cardiac death and lists his risk factors as alcohol consumption and obesity. Hospitals inundatedBy the time Devaraje Gowda died, the media frenzy in Hassan and the state over deaths was truly underway. This led to a sudden surge of people in hospitals by the last week of June, with everyone looking to get ECGs and tests done. The government-run Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, which normally sees around 300-350 people in the outpatient department (OPD) daily, suddenly saw 450-500 people coming in. They did not come with a problem, though some reported chest pain. They just wanted ECGs and echocardiograms. The rush led doctors at the government-run hospital to issue an appeal to people not to panic. “Please come to the hospital. We understand your concern. We will screen people, and only those who need further care will be recommended for ECGs and echocardiograms,” Dr Praveen Kumar, the Resident Medical Officer at the hospital, said.Private hospitals were no different. Speaking to TNM, Dr Aashith Sridhar, an interventional cardiologist at Mangala Hospital, said, “There were days when we did 100 troponins. Troponins are blood tests that we do to confirm a heart attack. The normal range would be about eight to 14 in a day. There was a frenzy, but at the same time, we did not want to be on the wrong side. With the intense media focus, we did not want to risk one of them getting a heart attack after we failed to do the tests.” “When a heart attack patient came, they would see that there were already 60 to 100 people waiting. They would go somewhere else even before finding out if they had had a heart attack. But the situation was the same everywhere, whether the hospital had cardiologists or not. The healthcare system was mismanaged a little in those times," Dr Sridhar said..It was not just Hassan, but hospitals in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Shivamogga also started seeing more patients. Hassan district residents started taking patients to Bengaluru or Mysuru as they had begun to fear something was wrong in the air. Doctors in Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital made a public plea to people not to come to their hospital, as the rush was preventing them from attending to patients who were coming in with serious issues.A young woman who had come for testing at a hospital told a TV channel, "All we are seeing in the news is young people dying. It is very scary. I had a headache, so I thought I would come in to get checked just to make sure everything is alright.”A picture she had seen on loop on TV was that of 19-year-old Nishanth Garuda, hailing from Holenarasipura, who died in his sleep on June 11 in Bengaluru. Nishanth had moved to Bengaluru three weeks earlier for an internship after completing a diploma in Computer Science. The night before his death, he complained of chest pain but attributed it to a gastric problem. He vomited after he drank some water, and later went to sleep, only to never wake up. Nishanth had lost his mother three years ago. His family is still reeling in shock over the death of their youngest member. He was the darling of his family, according to his aunt Pramila, who said she would speak to him every night. But on the night before his death, he did not pick up her call..Late in the morning on June 11, when they finally got a call from Nishanth’s friend, they rushed to his room in BTM Layout, which he shared with four others. From there, it was a mad scramble for the family to reach the city, complete all the formalities, and bring back the body for funeral rites in their town. Initially, they had trouble identifying the body as it was swollen and suspected that he might have had an altercation with his friends. “He did not like it in Bengaluru. He was a homebody and wanted to come back, but he stayed back because he wanted to prove himself to his elder brother,” his aunt said. His brother, Nitin, used to tease Nishanth that he could not hack it in the big city. Now, Nitin and the family have been left wondering if Nishanth was struggling in Bengaluru and hid it from them.After his death, Nishanth’s father, Channakeshava, was simply unable to focus on work and quit his job as a security guard. Leaving a bitter note is the staggering amount of bribes the family had to pay every step of the way, right from the time Nishanth’s body was taken for post-mortem to the time they had to haggle with the ambulance driver to transport the body back to Holenarasipura. “It made it so much worse. No one had any compassion or humanity left in them,” Nishanth’s aunt said.Nishanth’s passing was ruled a confirmed cardiac death, and his post-mortem report concluded that it was due to coronary artery disease with thrombotic occlusion in the left anterior descending artery. No risk factors were associated with him, and neither did the family remember anyone else suffering a similar fate.The political uproarThe frenetic coverage of the deaths, which was now being followed even by national news channels, had to have had a political bearing sooner or later. In June, KN Rajanna, the then district-in-charge minister, held regular meetings with health and district administration officials. But officials could not pinpoint any patterns in the deaths.On July 1, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a long post on X expressing alarm about more than 20 deaths reported due to heart attacks in Hassan and other districts. “The government is taking this matter very seriously. To identify the exact cause of this series of deaths and to find solutions, a committee of experts has been formed,” the post said.But it did not stop there. Siddaramaiah then said that the same expert committee –the task force – had been asked in February this year to check whether COVID-19 infection or vaccines could be responsible for the rising cases of sudden cardiovascular deaths, including that of young people. The committee was also tasked with proposing recommendations for surveillance and prevention of such instances.BJP senior leader and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, along with allies, the JD(S), visited hospitals and bereaved families in Hassan. Ashoka criticised the health facilities in the district and accused the government of negligence. He insisted that no one in the government was taking an interest. On this, Siddaramaiah said, “I condemn the actions of BJP leaders who are using such matters for their political gains. It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that Covid vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks. Before the BJP criticise us on this matter, they should ask their conscience (sic).”The BJP’s response was immediate. The Union government immediately issued a release stating that extensive studies had pointed out no linkage between sudden deaths and COVID-19 vaccines.A few days later, the Dr Ravindranath committee tasked in February to look into the effects of COVID-19 and its vaccines on sudden deaths released a report with an identical conclusion. “The observational study conducted at Jayadeva Hospital did not find any association between premature cardiovascular disease and a prior history of COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 vaccination.” The report further stated, “There is no single cause behind the observed rise in sudden cardiac deaths. Rather, it appears to be a multifactorial issue with behavioural, genetic, and environmental risks. It also found that while sudden cardiovascular deaths had increased immediately after the COVID-19 phase due to a pro-inflammatory state, the same was not true after one year.“It has been three years since the end of the pandemic. Current data does not support the belief that “long covid” is responsible for the rise in sudden cardiovascular events among the young. Rather, a rise and the prevalence of the common risk factors that lead to cardiovascular disease (hypertension, diabetes, smoking, dyslipidaemia) is the best explanation for the rise in sudden cardiovascular events,” the report concluded. Even while the political games were being played out, the hospitals struggled to handle the influx of patients who wanted to get checked for heart ailments. More deaths kept being attributed to the dreaded ‘heart attack’, and at one point, an irate Rajanna (then district in charge minister) instructed officials to file a police case against those who were falsely reporting deaths due to a ‘heart attack’.The task force reportWith the task force committee set to investigate the deaths, medical and paramedical staff began to visit houses where deaths had been reported. Armed with a questionnaire of around 50 to 60 questions, it sought details about the childhood of the deceased, family medical history, food, lifestyle, place and nature of work, usage of drugs and alcohol, etc. These details became all the more important when there was no post-mortem conducted.The committee took the deaths of 24 people from Hassan district into consideration for its report. Fourteen of them were under 45 years of age. Not all of them had died in Hassan. The collated information would then be discussed with a team consisting of a cardiologist, nephrologist, pulmonologist, and other specialists, trying to work out the cause of death. In some cases, the answer was clearly a cardiac death; in others, not so much. Out of the 24 deaths that were audited, four were clearly ruled as non-cardiac deaths, including that of 18-year-old Sandhya, who was on dialysis and had chronic kidney disease. Ten deaths were confirmed as cardiac deaths, including that of Devaraje Gowda, Nishanth and 23-year-old Supreetha, whose post-mortem report indicated coronary artery disease. Ten other deaths were ruled as probably cardiac deaths based on presentation, risk factors, and symptoms. In this category, post-mortem reports were available for only two people.Thirty-eight-year-old Lohith had died in a road accident, while Ravikumar’s (29) death was also considered a possible accident due to suspected electrocution and warranted further investigation. The death of Abhishek, the 19-year-old cab driver, was ruled as a probable cardiac death, but more reports are awaited.On July 15, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao held a joint press conference to discuss the task force’s report. The two ministers said there was no need for panic, as the report suggested that there was no increase in deaths due to cardiac events as compared to earlier months. But the report also clearly mentioned that it was not possible to reach definitive conclusions about the cause of death due to a lack of post-mortem and clinical data and the limited availability of family history from family members.. As six of the 19 men on the list were auto or cab drivers, the report recommended cardiac screening for drivers. Following the report, the government also recommended that bus drivers be screened regularly.The report also stressed that all bodies of victims of sudden cardiac deaths must undergo post-mortem to confirm or rule out a cardiac cause of death.Speaking to TNM, Dr Ravindranath said that the deaths got disproportionate media coverage. “Deaths due to heart attacks occur everywhere. In the US, there is a death every 35 seconds due to a heart attack. We are also in no way inferior there. When people started focusing on Hassan, the reportage was also more. When we analysed the deaths during those months and previous months and looked at our hospitals in those previous months, we saw there was no increase at all. That was more of a media hype.”With reports of the task force out and post-mortems made mandatory in any event of suspected cardiac deaths, news of people dying due to ‘heart attacks’ started dwindling around mid-July, and the media moved on to other things. But the government continued to face questions about what it was doing to prevent the deaths. .In the Monsoon Session, the Legislative Council saw several MLCs questioning Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao about upgrading cardiac screening facilities in district and taluk hospitals. Some MLCs, including Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra, complained about how even travel times to district hospitals were killing patients en route, and taluk hospitals needed to be upgraded.But by now, the two unfazed ministers, constantly subjected to queries by the media, had a ready routine. While Sharanprakash Patil blamed sedentary lifestyles and suggested people adopt healthier lifestyles with better diets and exercise, Dinesh Gundu Rao attributed the deaths to a combination of factors, including pesticides in food and mental stress. If Pawan Kumar had heard the task force report or the ministers’ statement, he would have scoffed. But months after losing his wife, 23-year-old Harshitha, he is barely functioning and does not know why she died. Harshitha, who had given birth to her second child a month earlier, died on June 30 in Shivamogga after complaining of chest pain the previous evening. Pawan, a resident of Kommanahalli near Hassan, explained that he was with Harshitha in her parents’ home in Ayanuru in Shivamogga district when she complained of chest pain. At the local primary health centre, she was told it was gastric issues and was given an injection. Pawan does not know what the drug injected was.“She was fine the next morning. But after breakfast, she vomited, and we called for an ambulance and decided to take her to McGann Hospital (Shivamogga). She became unconscious halfway to the hospital. She never woke up. I don’t even know when she died,” Pawan broke down. Everything after that is a haze for Pawan. He remembers they had to wait a long time for someone to come and get Harshitha from the ambulance. He was then told to get a slip from a counter, while Harshitha’s mother went with her..By the time Pawan came back after getting a slip after braving the long line, he was told by the nurse that they had attempted to revive Harshitha but failed. He agreed to a post-mortem but said that no one had given him any answers about why she died. Her post-mortem report only said her heart showed “partial blockage in coronaries”. The opinion on death was kept pending for want of histopathological and microbiological reports. The report is meaningless to Pawan. His mother says that he has begun drinking a lot and disappears every day for hours and only comes back home around evening because his son is very attached to him. He has not even begun to acknowledge his second child, now five months old. “Does it say anything about why she died?” he asked me, referring to the post-mortem report. “Some people (Health Department staff) came a month after she died and asked us a lot of questions, but we did not get any answers,” he said. Harshitha’s death was widely reported by Hassan media, but it was not included in the 24 deaths that the task force studied.Were some of the deaths preventable?Doctors reported some instances where patients had disregarded medical advice. Dr Aashith Sridhar recalled the instance of 58-year-old Neelkantappa, a former town councillor. “There were five doctors in the first circle within the family. What is unfortunate is that he had a conversation with two or three doctors in the family as he had chest pain, but he kept saying it was only a case of bad gastritis for three or four days, and he kept running around. He travelled for some political work, and when it became really bad, he rushed to the hospital, where he crashed. We did CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and put him on a ventilator. He lived for three days and passed.” Neelkantappa’s death was ruled a confirmed cardiac death.In another instance, a patient was admitted to the hospital in very bad shape and was put on a ventilator for four days, but later developed complications. His family took him home after they had a problem with the billing. He was not taken anywhere for a follow-up, and he died after 10 days.Dr Sridhar also said that ambulance drivers told him that at the height of panic, if someone was suspected to have chest pains, they would often want to be taken out of Hassan district. “And they would not survive the travel time to Bengaluru or Mysuru.”His hospital also has a cardiac catheterisation laboratory, commonly known as the CATH lab, to perform tests and procedures, including angiogram and angioplasty. “If a patient suffering a heart attack is able to reach the cardiac centre, our stats show less than 1% mortality,” he said. But often, people are reluctant to agree to the procedures. They might not trust it, find it expensive, or even consider alternative medicine. They eventually agree when the patient goes into cardiac arrest, and we have to start CPR, but by then it is too late,” he said.The government-run Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences does not have a CATH lab. But there is hope it might get one soon, along with the specialists required to run it. On its part, the Health Department screened 2 lakh schoolchildren, conducted walkathons, and conducted awareness programmes and health camps for auto and cab drivers. ECG machines were provided to all primary health centres. A WhatsApp group was formed with all the doctors in the district, with specialists on it to advise and immediately diagnose if someone presented with any cardiovascular issues. Vacancies in posts in the department were also filled rapidly.Funds have also been promised by the government to kickstart a new multispecialty hospital. The construction of the building was completed two years ago, yet it sits empty..Awareness regarding health issues has increased, too. People want to understand the difference between a heart attack and a sudden cardiac death. Should I get screened for heart disease? How do I perform CPR? What is a defibrillator? How can I help someone having a heart attack? What do I do if there is a sudden cardiac death?Reports from the public about ‘heart attacks’ are almost nil now. I was wrapping up a conversation with a TV reporter at the end of the day when he received a call. A man informed him about the death of someone due to a ‘heart attack’ in his village. “Will you come to our village now?” the man on the other end asked. “No, I cannot come. But why don’t you send me some photographs of that man and some details?” the reporter replied warily. .When something like this happens, it is easy for media outlets to join the frenzy and add to people's fears. But we at The News Minute believe in being analytical and precise, and showing restraint.