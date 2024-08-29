Why 39 goons walked free in Mangaluru homestay case even though everyone knew they did it

During his deposition, Vijay told the court that the incident had left him disturbed. “After this incident, my career was ruined because I was projected in a certain way in the media and I was defamed. I worked as an event manager, and for two years I didn’t get work. Our women friends were mentally broken and depressed because of what happened.”

In open court, Vijay identified the accused as the people who had attacked them on July 28, 2012. “Some of the attackers who assaulted us during our birthday party and misbehaved with our women friends are not present in court today. I can identify those who are not present in court today.”

When Vijay was cross-examined by the defence, he said, “It is true that it was dark. I cannot describe the acts committed by each of the people there, but I have described the acts committed by some of them during my main examination. I described the physical and facial features of some of the accused, not all.”

These statements were among the judge’s reasons for rejecting Vijay’s testimony. He said, “This witness has in his chief examination narrated the incident, but in the cross-examination... he has given contra admission and not spoke about the involvement of the accused persons specifically. Thereby, his evidence has not fully supported the case of the prosecution (sic).”

This focus on the ‘contra admissions’ (inconsistencies in statements) and the inability of the victims to specify exactly which attacker assaulted whom and in which manner, which was brought out during cross-examination, is a running theme throughout the judgement. It would be pertinent to note here the trial started in 2019, seven years after the incident.

Another reason for rejecting Vijay’s testimony was the failure of the police in carrying out a test identification parade, which is usually done when the accused are unknown. Victims pick out the accused from a line-up of suspects rounded up by the police. This procedure, however, has to be done in the presence of the Tahsildar.

Gurudutt Kamath, the second witness on whom the prosecution relied, described how the attackers tried to molest one woman, how another woman jumped from the first floor, and how they tore off the clothes of some of the women, and how Vijay was attacked and his shirt torn off. He told the court that the attackers directed Sharan (one of the accused) to take videos of the women, and how the attackers tried to prevent the women from hiding their faces from the camera.

Identifying the accused in open court, Gurudutt said, “All the accused were participants in the incident. Some of the attackers are not present in court, but I can identify them if I see them.” One of the attackers Gurudutt identified was Ganesh, an accused in the 2009 Mangaluru pub attack case. Ganesh yanked off a woman’s jacket and then wore it himself. Gurudutt also testified that Subhash Padil was the ringleader.

Gurudutt too spoke about the emotional cost of the incident. “I wish to tell the court that after this incident, life became very difficult for us. Our faces were shown by the media for three-four months, and this was very disturbing for us. It was humiliating for our women friends, who became very depressed. They stopped talking to us and did not leave their homes for a very long time.” He told the court that he had to move to Bengaluru, and that seven years after the incident, he’s been able to overcome the trauma. “I hope that such an incident never occurs again in my life and the accused never again cause me any trouble (sic).”

As with Vijay’s testimony, the judge focused on Gurudutt’s answers during cross-examination. “He (Gurudutt) admitted that 40 persons have come inside holding cameras with them. As all the persons have come together, the incident occurred in fraction of seconds. Therefore, it was not possible to observe who all participated in the incident. Likewise, he cannot say who is assaulting whom (sic).” No test identification parade was held even for Gurudutt.

On Gurudutt’s testimony, the judge said, “Though this witness has given evidence supporting the case of the prosecution, during the cross-examination he has given contra admissions. Therefore, his evidence did not fully support the case of the prosecution (sic).”

Even though she was declared partly hostile, the testimony of a third victim is also important, as she could clearly identify in court the man who attacked her. Dikshita (name changed) testified that she was on the balcony of the homestay, and two men grabbed her, dragged her to a room, and threw her on the bed. When she questioned them, one of the men slapped her so hard that she briefly lost consciousness. When she came to, the same man slapped her again. Incidentally, Ganesh was the “man in blue,” whom the then Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vikramajit Sen identified as a key attacker during the hearing of a PIL on the case in August 2012.

After the assault, the attackers left the place, and the police took them to the Women’s Police Station. “My left eye and ear were injured. I was terrified and did not think of getting treatment,” she told the court. Her parents took her home from the police station.

Dikshita told the court that she later learnt that the name of the man who slapped her was Ganesh. She said that he was not present in court that day. “I can identify him if I see him.” A test identification parade was not done for her either.

She too told the court about the distress the attack had caused. She said that for around a month, the assault was reported in the media and discussed on social media. “After the incident, people looked at us differently, and it was very distressing. We found it difficult to face people.”

As with Gurudutt and Vijay Kumar’s testimonies, the judge disregarded that Dikshita identified the man who attacked her. He dismissed her statement, saying she could not identify the attackers, and, strangely, because she did not tell her doctor how she was injured. “Overall evaluation of evidence of this witness shows that, though she has admitted the incident, she has failed to identify all the accused persons who participated in the incident, and moreover, she has taken treatment from … but she has not narrated (to the doctor) about the incident and also about the assailants…” There is no legal requirement for the injured person to reveal how they obtained their injuries, but the judge made similar observations about several of the victims.

During the trial, which started on September 19, 2019, the prosecution examined 47 witnesses, including 11 of the 13 victims who were assaulted that day. Of the 11 victims who deposed, four were declared hostile. Five victims who were declared partly hostile included three women whose testimonies were declared as ‘not sufficient’, ‘not helpful to the prosecution’, or ‘not trustworthy’ by the judge, as they could not identify the accused as the attackers and specify who assaulted them and how.

The 14 advocates who represented the 39 accused argued that the accused should be given the benefit of doubt and acquitted of all charges because all the material witnesses had turned hostile, the victims had not identified the accused nor were they able to specify how the accused were involved in the crime, and a test identification parade was mandatory but it had not been done.

The prosecution, however, citing the Supreme Court ruling in Malkhansingh and Others vs State of Madhya Pradesh, said that the test identification parade was not mandatory when the evidence of the complainant is found reliable and when the complainant is able to identify the accused in court.

While it was clear that Vijay, Gurudutt, and Dikshita had indeed identified the attackers, the judge extensively relied on the other victims’ statements, most of whom were hostile to the case.