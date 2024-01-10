Who is Suchana Seth? Bengaluru startup CEO arrested for murder of her son in Goa

Suchana has also been a fellow (2017-18) and affiliate (2018-19) at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, where she worked on operationalising ethical machine learning and AI in the industry. She was listed among the "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics" in 2021.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Suchana holds patents in text mining and natural language processing and has held workshops with organisations like Women Who Code. She was popular in coding and AI events and has delivered presentations in many held in Bengaluru over the years.

The motive behind the crime is still under investigation. The post mortem of the child’s body was conducted in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. Dr Kumar Naik, Health Inspector at Hiriyur Government Hospital in Chitradurga said, “The child was killed over 36 hours ago. The cause appears to be smothering or strangulation, as there are no evident wounds or indications of a struggle. It is possible that a pillow or a wire was used."

He added that the body didn’t show signs of rigour mortis — the stiffening of limbs due to chemical changes in muscles, suggesting that the purported murder occurred a minimum of 36 hours before the examination.

The disturbing sequence of events leading to the arrest unfolded when Suchana checked into a rented service apartment at Candolim in North Goa with her son on January 6. After a two-day stay, she left for Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday. Concerns arose when staff at the apartment reported to the police that her son was not seen with her during her departure, and blood stains were discovered in the apartment by the housekeeping staff. CCTV footage confirmed that Suchana entered the apartment with her son but left alone. The Calangute police inspector, Paresh Naik contacted the taxi driver en route to Bengaluru. The driver was instructed to take Suchana to the nearest police station - Aimangala police station in Chitradurga district - without alerting her.

She was arrested on Monday and brought to Goa on Tuesday, where she was produced before a court in Mapusa town. The court remanded Suchana to six days of police custody.