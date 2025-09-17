‘Who are the killers?’ campaign launched to demand justice for unsolved murders in Dharmasthala

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Activists and writers from across the state gathered in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 16, to demand justice and accountability in the many unsolved rapes and murders in Dharmasthala under the campaign ‘Kondavaru Yaru’ meaning ‘who are the killers?’

Activists such as Madhu Bhushan, Champa, Mallige, KS Vimala, A Jyothi, R Sunandamma, and writer Du Saraswati participated in the event.

The campaign demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Pronab Mohanty be given the mandate to investigate all unsolved rapes and murder in and around Dharmasthala such as the murders of school teacher Vedavalli; Padmalatha, the teenaged daughter of a communist leader; and siblings Narayana and Yamuna who were bludgeoned to death. It also urged the government to ensure that the SIT was able to function independently.

They also demanded action against the medical and police officials who had botched up the investigation in Sowjanya’s case, in accordance with the Karnataka High Court order dated September 13, 2024.

Teenager Sowjanya was raped and murdered in October 2012 in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district. Advocate Mohit Kumar, who represented Santhosh Rao, the lone accused in Sowjanya’s rape and murder, talked extensively about the lapses in the investigation which spoke of a pattern to obfuscate the truth.

Lawyer R Poorna called for the close monitoring of the Special Investigation Team pointing out the possible shortcomings of the SIT and external political pressure, the press release said.

The day-long event included speeches, discussions and theatre and song performances about the suspicious deaths, unsolved rapes and murders in Dharmasthala and also other violence against women across the state, according to a press release.

Artist Maya Rao presented a theatre performance on the injustices committed against raped and murdered women, and the resolve of women’ activists to seek justice.