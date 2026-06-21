Whitefield, Varthur among worst-hit as downpour inundates Bengaluru

HAL Airport Road, which connects to Varthur Road, witnessed severe water accumulation, leaving commuters stranded in traffic and causing several vehicles to break down. The flooding also affected ambulance movement, according to The Hindu .

Rainwater entered several apartment complexes near Varthur Road, while waterlogging was also reported at Vaddarapalya Junction on Hennur–Bagalur Main Road. The Hebbal up-ramp towards the airport experienced significant inundation.

The Sahakarnagar-GKVK underpass was flooded following the downpour, causing inconvenience to commuters and further slowing traffic movement.

According to Bengaluru Varunamitra, the city’s real-time weather monitoring portal, Horamavu recorded the highest rainfall at 60.5 mm, followed by Hagaduru with 55.5 mm. Several localities, including Bagalakunte, Jakkuru, Shettihalli, Banaswadi, Vidyaranyapura, Kodigehalli, Manorayanapalya, HAL Airport, Kadugodi, Vishwanath Nagenahalli and Koramangala, received more than 20 mm of rainfall. Rajamahal Guttahalli recorded the lowest rainfall at 10.5 mm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon remained weak over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. For Sunday, June 21, the department forecast squally winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, along and off the Karnataka coast, and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, while Uttara Kannada district is likely to receive light to moderate rain at many locations.

Speaking to Deccan Herald , IMD scientist C S Patil said the southwest monsoon continues to remain active over the region and that an upper-air cyclonic circulation has contributed to the recent increase in thundershowers.

“Bengaluru residents can treat this weather as a relief,” he said, adding that there is currently no severe weather system threatening the city and that no heavy-rain alerts have been issued for the next five days.