What awaits tourists at Karnataka’s Hoysala temples, newly declared World Heritage Site

The Hoysala temples at Belur, Halebidu, and Somanathapura, which form part of the Sacred Ensemble of the Hoysalas, have been declared as UNESCO World Heritage sites. This distinguished recognition that marks the 42nd UNESCO World site in India is indeed a gift to Karnataka on Ganesh Chaturthi day. “Four years of hard work by INTACH Bengaluru Chapter (along with Government of Karnataka and Archeological Survey of India) have culminated in this momentous decision. Momentous because Karnataka has not had a World Heritage Site in the cultural category since the 1980s. These stunning temples will now get the attention they deserve,” said Meera Iyer, who is the convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Bengaluru Chapter.

Both Belur and Halebidu, which were nominated as ‘The Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas’ have been in the tentative list of World Heritage sites since 2014. The Keshava temple in Somanathapura was subsequently included as part of the serial nomination process. There is also a possibility of more monuments to be clubbed for serial nomination as Sacred Ensemble of the Hoysalas, if they fulfil the UNESCO criteria.

The genesis of Hoysala architecture can be traced back to the period from 1050 to 1300, when the Hoysalas developed a distinctive and extraordinary style of temple architecture, a style that is beautifully demonstrated at these three temples. The star-shaped structures are decorated with some of the most intricate and delicately carved stone sculptures that bear vivid testimony to the artistic exuberance of the Hoysalas.