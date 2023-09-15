'We, the people of India..': Lakhs come together in Karnataka to read preamble

On Friday, September 15, Karnataka bore witness to a remarkable display of unity and civic engagement as millions of citizens, alongside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, came together to recite the preamble of the Indian Constitution. This collective act of commemoration marked the 'International Day of Democracy', celebrated worldwide. An impressive 2.31 crore individuals, encompassing bank and corporate employees, had registered to partake in reading the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

The event unfolded against the majestic backdrop of Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru's legislative assembly building. Noteworthy figures including Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, among others, graced the occasion. The program commenced with the rendition of the Naada Geethe (State song), a poignant Kannada poem composed by the revered poet Kuvempu. A framed copy of the Constitution's preamble was presented to CM Siddaramaiah, to be prominently displayed in the Cabinet Hall on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha.

Across the state, schools, colleges, and government offices, from the Chief Minister’s office to gram panchayat offices, organized similar programs to read the preamble. This comes at a time when activists and opposition parties have been continuously accusing the ruling Union government of unleashing an assault on India's constitution regarding many of their decisions.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa illuminated the historical context. He shared that the UNO's declaration of the International Day of Democracy in 2007 marked a global commitment to mitigating inequality for sustainable development. Mahadevappa said that the preamble reading aimed to foster awareness of fundamental rights, press freedom, communal harmony, and the dignity of every life.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presiding over the ceremony said that numerous nations have embraced democracy and have administered their affairs according to democratic principles. Democracy, he noted, has roots that run deep in India's history, harkening back to ancient times. He paid tribute to social reformer Basaveshwara for his pivotal role in nurturing democracy, asserting that it predates the implementation of the Indian Constitution.