Water tariff to rise in Bengaluru due to financial strain on BWSSB: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has confirmed that an increase in water tariffs in Bengaluru is unavoidable, citing the financial difficulties faced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Speaking at the launch of the ‘Cauvery Water at Your Doorstep’ campaign on August 22, Shivakumar said that the city has not seen a water tariff hike in over 12 years, which has led to immense strain on the BWSSB’s finances.

“The BWSSB is managing with great difficulty,” Shivakumar said, adding that the board is struggling to cover even basic expenses like electricity bills. He warned that without a tariff increase, the BWSSB could collapse, leaving its employees unsupported and the city’s water supply at risk. The minister explained that expanding Bengaluru’s water distribution network is essential to meet the needs of the city’s 1.4 crore population, and that this expansion would be impossible without increased revenue from tariffs. The exact details of the tariff hike, including the amount and the segments it will affect, have not yet been decided.

Addressing the potential backlash, Shivakumar said, “Citizens are ungrateful. If they don't get water, they will abuse us, call us, and put messages on WhatsApp. They don't know how difficult it is," said Shivakumar. "Let the media and opposition abuse us. I am bound to increase the water tariff. They can criticise or protest, I won't stop. We will increase the tariff; otherwise, BWSSB won't survive.”

Shivakumar also dismissed rumours about the privatisation of the BWSSB. He said he was firmly opposed to privatisation despite having studied water utility privatisation models in France.