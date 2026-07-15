Water supply disruption in Bengaluru on July 16

Water supply will be affected in several parts of Bengaluru on Thursday, July 16, as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will be undertaking emergency maintenance works.

BWSSB said in a press release that the emergency repairs were necessary to fix leakage in the Scour Valve on the 2700 mm diameter pipeline of the Cauvery Water Supply Stage IV, Phase II.

Water pumping stations will be shut down for 12 hours, from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

Among the affected areas are Nandini Layout, Shrinivasapura, Jaimaruthi Nagar, Muneeshwaranagar, Narasimhaswamy Layout, Jnanajyoti Nagar, Sunkadakatte, part of ITI Layout, Jnanaganga Nagar, Telecom Layout, Eeranna Palya, Kebbehalli, Narasapura, Chandan Layout, Revenue Layout, Chandrashekar Layout, Gidadakonehalli, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, Sonnenahalli, Sir M Visveswaraya Layout, Gangamma Layout, Mallasandra, Ramaiah Layout, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli, Chokkasandra, Peenya Industrial area, Kottigepalya, Laggere, Herohallo, Rajagopalnagara.