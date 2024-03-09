Water crisis has hit Bengaluru’s image at global level, BJP to protest on March 11: Karnataka LoP

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP), R Ashoka, said on Saturday that Bengaluru’s water crisis had hit the city’s image at the global level and blamed the Congress government for creating the shortage by releasing water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka reservoirs.

Speaking to reporters at an event, LoP Ashoka stated, “An American channel has broadcast news asking people not to visit Bengaluru city. Without placing effective arguments before the authorities, the Congress government has released water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka reservoirs.

“The BJP will stage a protest demanding supply of water to people of Bengaluru on Monday (March 11) at Freedom Park. If our demands are not met, we will take a call on the future course of action. The people are facing bomb threats as well as the non-availability of drinking water.”

He added that Bengaluru was known as the city of Information Technology and Biotechnology globally, and MNCs operating from it were leaving now.

“The Congress government is not bothered. Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, embraced Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, and fed him biryani,” Ashoka stated tauntingly.

If Karnataka had not released water for Tamil Nadu, five to six TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) would have been saved for the state and there would have been no water crisis, he alleged.

“The Congress government released water before the verdict of the Supreme Court. They have failed to manage the drought situation,” Ashoka said.

“What should be done with the allowances the Congress gives to the people as part of its guarantee schemes? There is no water in the city even if money is paid,” LoP Ashoka claimed.

He alleged that the water problem had also affected Mandya District and people were migrating from there.

“The government’s duty does not end at fixing the price for water tankers. They should ensure supply of drinking water. Let them bring water from either Hemavathi or Kabini Rivers,” he stated.

He went on to state that the people of Karnataka had been facing a crisis for five months and the government delayed the declaration of drought by three months as they had to provide compensation.

“The state government is left with no money. The people are migrating and the government is not denying the fact,” LoP Ashoka said.

He added that industries were facing the threat of shutting down due to the water crisis.

“There is no water supply in hotels. How will GST be generated in this situation? There is no water in apartments. There was never a situation in the last 30 years where people waited for drinking water with water pots in Bengaluru,” he charged.