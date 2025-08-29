Waste in Bengaluru: What’s creating all those garbage blackspots?

In many parts of Bengaluru, cows foraging through heaps of garbage is a common sight. One such long-standing blackspot is in Jayachamarajendra Nagar (JC Nagar) near Benson Town. Neela, who runs a grocery shop right opposite the dump, says it has been there since she moved in three years ago; others claim it has existed for over a decade, while some residents say they’ve seen it all their lives.

The locality, a low to middle-income settlement with narrow lanes, does not receive door-to-door garbage collection. Instead, a tipper truck waits at a fixed spot where residents must bring their waste each morning, a system many find inconvenient. Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleans the site at least four times a day, fresh waste piles up within hours.

Despite several rules mandating segregation at source, door-to-door collection, dry waste centres, and separate handling of bulk and construction waste, poor enforcement and implementation have left the city dotted with blackspots. Visits to several such sites and conversations with residents reveal common patterns behind their persistence.

Illegal dumping of construction waste

In most blackspots that we visited across the city, construction and demolition (C&D) waste serves as the base layer. Our earlier report showed how even government organisations like the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) do not follow proper management of construction waste at the city’s Namma Metro construction sites. While guidelines for the management of C&D waste dictate that the BBMP portal should provide contact details for waste generators to hire transporters or empanelled vendors, no such details are available on the website.

“There are no dedicated ward-level collectors for construction and demolition waste — that’s a major gap. This needs to be streamlined if we want to manage C&D waste effectively,” said Anirudh S Dutt, founder of the waste management non-profit Let’s Be The Change. There are ways to repurpose some of the demolition waste, he noted, but lack of awareness means it often ends up on roads. “The system should ensure the public is made aware of this.”

An engineer at a construction site, who did not wish to be named, said he was unaware of any BBMP guidelines for disposal. Instead, they pay private lorry owners ₹1,500–₹2,000 to dispose of the site-generated waste, who dump most of it in landfills, paying ₹150–₹200 per load. “This has been the practice for many years,” he said.