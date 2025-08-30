Vulgar messages to Kannada actress Ramya: Number of arrests rise to 12, police continue hunt for others

The number of arrests in connection with the case of sending vulgar messages to Kannada actress and former MP Ramya has risen to 12, and the police have launched a manhunt for others involved. All those arrested are fans of jailed actor Darshan.

Darshan’s fans had targeted Ramya for sharing a post about the fan murder case and commenting that justice should be served.

The latest three arrests were made in the north Karnataka region. The accused were employed in small firms. Earlier, the police had arrested nine individuals from Bengaluru, Vijayapura, Chitradurga, and other districts in connection with the case.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has gathered information on 10 more social media accounts and launched a search for their users. Some of the accused are absconding, and several others have gone into hiding after deleting their posts. However, the police have obtained sufficient information and are actively pursuing them.

Ramya had lodged a police complaint against 43 social media accounts. The accused had even threatened Ramya with rape.

Ramya had filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on July 28 evening against actor Darshan’s fans for sending obscene and defamatory messages following her remarks on the fan murder case.

Ramya had said, “I shared news about the Supreme Court's development regarding actor Darshan's bail petition to give hope to common people about justice. After that, the trolling began. I have filed this complaint as a voice for women.”

“I have lodged a complaint against 43 social media accounts. Some of them even threatened me with rape. If this can happen to me, what about others? Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has assured me of action and has transferred the case to the Cyber Crime Wing. Women have the same freedom as men. Actor Darshan should have asked his fans not to post such messages,” she added.

“As celebrities and public figures, we must follow the law and set an example for others. Earlier, superstars Yash and Kichcha Sudeep were also targeted online. I had raised the issue back then too. Had action been taken earlier, things might not have escalated to this level,” she said.

Ramya further pointed out that many of the accused used fake profiles with women's names and posted indecent photos. She said she has received support from the film industry, but many women are afraid to speak out due to fear of character assassination.

In her complaint Ramya stated, "The disgruntled fans of actor Darshan, for this act of mine of sharing the news reporting of the Supreme Court proceedings, have sent scandalous, ghastly and obnoxious messages to my Instagram handle through various accounts. The messages sent to me are so disgusting and misogynistic that I am unable to even reproduce the same in the complaint."

The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) organisation had submitted letter to Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara demanding immediate action against vulgar and misogynistic social media abuse targeting the former MP Ramya.

Reacting to the vulgar messages and videos posted by actor Darshan's fans against Kannada actress and former MP Ramya, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission had also urged Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to take action in the matter.