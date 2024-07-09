Virat Kohli's One8 Commune pub in Bengaluru booked for violating closing hours

One8 Commune, a restaurant and pub co-owned by cricketer Virat Kohli, has been booked by the Bengaluru police for operating beyond the permitted hours. An FIR has been registered at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park police station after the establishment was found serving customers at 1.20 am, violating the mandated closing time of 1 am.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on July 6 when the police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to the Cubbon Park station was patrolling. The PSI initially filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) but after receiving permission from a court, the NCR was converted into an FIR.

One8 Commune has been booked under the Karnataka Police Act for failing to preserve order in public places. The police also took similar action against three other pubs found serving customers beyond closing time. Under current regulations, restaurants in Bengaluru are permitted to operate until 1 am, and any establishment found operating beyond this time will face legal action.

One8 Commune, which has branches in other major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, opened its Bengaluru branch in December 2023. Located on the sixth floor of Ratnam’s Complex on Kasturba Road, it is situated within close proximity to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.