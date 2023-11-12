Vijayendra’s appointment as Karnataka BJP chief leaves senior party leaders disgruntled

CT Ravi declined to comment on the issue beyond extending congratulations and said that his words will be "misconstrued” regardless of what he said. However, he admitted that he has some questions regarding the matter. "The party has appointed Vijayendra. With an ideological commitment, he has to work towards developing and expanding the party’s base. He has the responsibility of ensuring the party wins all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Ravi said.

Former minister KS Eshwarappa said, "It is not like he (Vijayendra) holds the reins of the party. The party is not banking on any individual as we organise, face the polls, and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister under collective leadership."

Senior legislators of the BJP Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and V Somanna, who had conflicts with Yediyurappa in the past, have not commented on the appointment of Vijayendra, though media reports suggest that both leaders have congratulated him over the phone.