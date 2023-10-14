Video: Skaters assaulted in Cubbon Park in Bengaluru

A group of skaters were assaulted in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park by a man who said that he was part of the park’s security team. In a video shared widely on social media, a man was seen involved in a heated exchange with skaters in the park on Saturday, October 14.

One of the skaters was seen filming the incident on camera when the man took the phone from him and tried to assault him before being pulled away by those present nearby. In another video, the man was seen attacking skaters and their friends with a stick. He was also seen roughing up the skaters by holding them by their neck and demanding that they get out of the park.

A user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), requesting the help of the Bengaluru police. The X handle of the city police asked for the victim's contact details.