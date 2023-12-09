Video: Mobile tower collapses in Bengaluru, 11 escape unhurt

A mobile tower perched on top of a narrow building unexpectedly collapsed on Friday, December 8, during the demolition of an adjoining old house. The incident took place in Bengaluru’s Parvathinagar. This demolition was taking place for the construction of a new house.

The crowd nearby recorded a video that showed the tower leaning to the side before it eventually fell. The video shows a large crowd in front of the building, warning people about the shaking tower. Afterward, the tower and the building swayed and fell to the right, covered in yellow dust. When the local residents noticed that the tower was shaky, they quickly told the people inside the building to leave, expecting it might collapse. Soon after everyone evacuated, the tower collapsed.