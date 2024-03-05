Video from Maharashtra shared as Bengaluru traffic cop assaulting biker

However, the claim is false. The video is old, and the footage is from Maharashtra, not Bengaluru.

Here are the facts

A reverse image search led us to the same footage on the YouTube channel of Sakal, a Maharashtra-based news outlet, uploaded on May 21, 2023. The Marathi description reveals that a traffic police constable, identified as Pradeep Chavan, was involved in an altercation with a young man on May 20, 2023, near Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly known as Aurangabad. This incident occurred while the BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) were at the helm in Maharashtra.