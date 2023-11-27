Video: Former Masterchef Australia chef Gary Mehigan visits Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe

Australian chef and former Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan paid a visit to the popular dosa joint Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 26. Sharing his experiences as a reel on Instagram, the chef shared pictures of the delicacies they tried like ragi dosa, ghee podi idli, mehdu vada, among others. Captioning the reel about how Gary will be back for more, he said, “Well that was a ‘proper’ dosa. Love this place @therameshwaramcafe We ate ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, medu vada, ghee idli podi, kesari baath and some seriously great filter coffee! I’ll be back….”

The chef, along with his former colleagues at Masterchef Australia George Kolambaris and Matt Preston, was in Bengaluru for a pop up dinner at Taj in MG Road in the city. Gary had earlier shared a story of taking an auto rickshaw ride along with George and Matt in the city.

Rameshwaram Cafe is a popular dosa place that has several branches across the city. Founded in 2021 by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the cafe draws massive crowds throughout the day and is popular for the crispy dosas, medhu vadas, filter coffee and other south Indian delicacies. Apart from the delicacies, the success and the popularity of the cafe can be attributed to how it functions from 6:30 am to 1 am.