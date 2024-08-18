Video: Enraged Bengaluru motorists throw scooters off Nelamangala flyover to stop stunts

The video of the incident, which occurred on the Bengaluru-Tumkuru National Highway within the Nelamangala traffic police limits, has gone viral on social media. A bystander captured the entire episode in which a group of people on the flyover can be seen throwing the scooter down as others watch. Many netizens have praised the motorists' actions, expressing frustration over the increasing number of such dangerous stunts and calling for stricter police enforcement.

The stunts were reportedly causing significant distraction to other motorists, leading to the intervention.

The Nelamangala police seized the scooters and registered a case against the youths performing stunts. Investigations are underway, with officers analysing CCTV footage and checking the two-wheeler details to identify the culprits. According to reports, the parents or guardians of the youths involved reside in the Mathikere and Yeshwantpur areas of north Bengaluru.

Bengaluru northeast traffic police also conducted a special drive on Aigust 15, arresting 44 individuals for performing wheelies on Airport Road. Authorities have noted that it is common for some youth from Bengaluru to head to highways to perform these stunts, especially on weekends.