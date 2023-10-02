Video: Electric vehicle catches fire in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar

An electric car, identified as the discontinued Mahindra E20, caught fire on the streets of JP Nagar in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 30 . The incident that took place near Dalmia circle, was captured on video and has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. There have been no reported casualties, although the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
The video footage shows the electric car engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke, while bystanders record the incident on their mobile phones. A police officer can be seen attempting to manage the situation by keeping onlookers at a safe distance.
Reacting to the video of the incident posted on X, formerly Twitter, a user said, “I heard the Ev’s are environment friendly. It doesn’t seem so after watching these videos of them catching fire.”
“Govt should not allow the EVs until the temperature control cutoff system is fixed in the electronic vehicles,” another said.
Other users said that the reason behind the car going up in flames could be due to it being an older model and lacking safety features and suggested that newer versions might be better equipped to avoid such burnouts.