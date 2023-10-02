Video: Electric vehicle catches fire in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar

An electric car, identified as the discontinued Mahindra E20, caught fire on the streets of JP Nagar in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 30 . The incident that took place near Dalmia circle, was captured on video and has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. There have been no reported casualties, although the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The video footage shows the electric car engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke, while bystanders record the incident on their mobile phones. A police officer can be seen attempting to manage the situation by keeping onlookers at a safe distance.