Video clip of ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans: Shivamogga police launch probe

Police in Karnataka have launched an investigation after a video in which youths are purportedly shown raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans during an Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga district went viral on social media.

The incident was reported from Bhadravati Old Town, a communally sensitive area that has witnessed clashes in the past.

According to media reports, a Muslim organisation had organised the procession on Monday, September 8. The video, about 12 seconds long, purportedly shows a group of youths shouting pro-Pakistan slogans near Gandhi Circle on Tarikere Road around 8 pm, while participants danced to DJ music.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar confirmed that a suo motu case has been registered at the Old Town Police Station.

“We are verifying where it was shot, when it was shot, who all have shouted, and the genuineness of the video, and then we will be proceeding with investigation,” he told reporters on Tuesday. He added that three police teams led by inspectors have been formed to identify those involved.

Officials are also examining drone footage, CCTV recordings, and videos captured by the police’s own video team. “We have taken a serious note of the incident,” the SP said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned what he described as the mindset behind the slogans, while BJP MP K Sudhakar said the episode showed that “anti-national elements are emboldened under Congress rule” in Karnataka, recalling a similar controversy at the Vidhana Soudha two years ago.

In a separate incident, police in Vijayapura booked three people for allegedly playing a provocative audio track during Eid Milad celebrations on September 5.

The audio clip, which surfaced on social media, reportedly said, “15 minute ke liye police ko hatao, batate hai kaun kis mein dum hai, Hindustan bana dikhaiye” (Remove the police for 15 minutes, we’ll show who has the real strength, let them make Hindustan then”).

Those named in the Vijayapura case include the DJ vehicle owner (A1), the DJ operator (A2), and the Instagram account ‘MT Touseef15s’. The FIR was registered at Gandhi Chowk police station based on a complaint filed by GK Devakar, a police officer handling social media monitoring.