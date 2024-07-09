Video: Bus with 30 passengers catches fire in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire on the busy MG Road near Anil Kumble Circle around 8.50 am on Tuesday, July 9. No casualties were reported. The fire, which originated from the engine of the bus bearing registration number KA 57 F 1232, was quickly extinguished by fire department officials.

Videos taken by passersby showed the bus in flames with thick smoke rising as firefighters worked to put out the fire. “I was on the way to Shivaji Nagar, after we reached MG road, the traffic signal was red so I turned off the vehicle. I tried restarting it but the vehicle did not start, I then tried to turn off and restart the ignition. I could smell smoke and when I checked, a fire erupted suddenly. I tried extinguishing the fire but it did not stop and immediately evacuated the passengers,” the bus driver, Rajkumar told Kannada news channel, TV9.