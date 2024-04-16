Veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish passes away at 81

Veteran Kannada actor, director, and producer Dwarakish passed away on Tuesday, April 16 at the age of 81. According to his family, the actor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Bengaluru. Dwarakish, born Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, who is known for his diverse filmography leaves behind a rich legacy spanning several decades.

Dwarakish was a native of Ittigegud in Mysuru. Though he initially started his career by selling automotive spare-parts, following the encouragement of his uncle director Hunsur Krishnamurthy, Dwarakish entered the Kannada film industry in 1963. He made his debut as an actor in Kannada cinema with Veera Sankalpa, directed by Husnur Krishnamurthy.

In 1969, Dwarakish produced and acted in the classic Mayor Muthanna, starring legendary actor Rajkumar. The movie was a social commentary on Bengaluru's civic problems. The film’s huge success marked the beginning of a prolific partnership between Dwarakish and Rajkumar who went on to act in over 40 films together. Their pairing, much like Rajkumar's with comedian Narasimharaju, was a box-office favourite for a period.