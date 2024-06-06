Valmiki Corp fraud: Karnataka ST Welfare Minister Nagendra resigns

The Congress-ruled Karnataka government lost its first minister as Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra resigned on Thursday, June 6. The resignation came ten days after an accounts superintendent from Shivamogga working at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) died by suicide and left a note accusing officials of embezzling money from the corporation. Nagendra, who is also Ballari-in-charge Minister, in his letter of resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said he was resigning voluntarily.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, earlier in the day, said that Nagendra would be tendering his resignation as he wanted to uphold the dignity of the party and the government.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, he said, "The Home Minister and I had a discussion with Nagendra. He is not involved in the scam and hence there is no need to resign. However, he has offered to resign to uphold the dignity of the party and the government. He may resign today." Asked if the resignation would be accepted, he said the Chief Minister would decide after a discussion with the Congress high command.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) had run a high-decibel campaign against the Siddaramaiah government in the aftermath of the death of Chandrashekaran P, who blamed three officials for money to the tune of Rs 94 crore being siphoned off from the corporation and diverted to several accounts. A case was registered by the Vinobanagar police in Shivamogga against the three officials based on the death note left by Chandrashekaran. Two of the officials have been arrested.

Demanding the resignation of Nagendra, the BJP had compared the case to the suicide of a contractor, which resulted in the resignation of then minister KS Eshwarappa. The BJP and the JD(S) have also been demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI.

The CBI has registered a case based on a complaint filed by officials of the Union Bank of India.