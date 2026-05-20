US-based NRI arrested in Bengaluru for illegal possession of live ammunition

Bengaluru City Police have arrested a United States-based non-resident Indian (NRI) for allegedly possessing seven live rounds of ammunition in a hotel room without authorisation, officials said on Tuesday, May 19.

According to police, they received a complaint on May 6 from the manager of Jayamahal Palace Hotel. The complaint stated that a guest, identified as 34-year-old Arman Mutaahar, checked into the hotel on April 27 and checked out the next morning.

After leaving the hotel, Mutaahar reportedly informed staff that he had accidentally left behind a Ruger magazine, a detachable ammunition holder used in firearms, containing seven live rounds of ammunition in the room. Hotel staff recovered the magazine and bullets during a subsequent search.

The hotel authorities reportedly made several attempts to contact Mutaahar and asked him to retrieve the ammunition. As he did not collect it, the management informed the police about the matter.

Police summoned Mutaahar for questioning on May 6 and arrested him after determining that he had allegedly possessed the ammunition without authorisation. The seized items included the Ruger magazine and seven live rounds.

He was produced before a court on May 7, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody. During further investigation, police also confiscated his passport, mobile phone, laptop, and other documents.

Authorities later produced him again before the court on May 14, which sent him to judicial custody.

This story was written by a student intern working with TNM.