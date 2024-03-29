Upset with JD(S)-BJP alliance, Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale joins Congress

Her journey within the JD(S) began at a young age. She joined the party as a worker at the age of 22 years and became the state-level media spokesperson a year after. Her dedication rallied women across Karnataka to support the party. She was just 25 when she was appointed as the working president of the party's women's wing, and shared the stage with former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Najma's rise in the political arena was not without its challenges. Hailing from a family devoid of political connections, her father, a tobacco farmer, initially aspired for her to pursue a career in medicine. When the Union government attempted to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) nationwide, Najma furiously campaigned against it all over Karnataka. She may be the only woman activist who has addressed audiences in each district of the state.