A young Muslim woman leader is being forced to answer for the JD(S)-BJP alliance

Time and again, Muslims must prove their patriotism to communalists and their secularism to progressives. This time, it is Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, the working president of the Janata Dal (Secular)’s women’s wing, who finds herself having to prove her secular credentials in a social media trial.

After the JD(S) officially joined the NDA, it is Najma who has been facing the most intense scrutiny: Will she continue in the JD(S) which has aligned with a communal BJP? When will Najma resign? Does Najma still believe that the JD(S) is secular? A 26-year-old woman in the party is now expected to answer for a decision taken by 90-year-old political giant HD Deve Gowda.

When Najma chose to become a JD(S) worker, she was just 22 years old, and when she was chosen as the state-level media spokesperson, she was 23. She rallied the women of Karnataka to build support for the party and on February 16, 2023, when she was appointed working president of the party’s women’s wing and sat on the same stage with former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as an equal, she was just 25.

Although Najma rose steadily in the party ranks, her post was not handed to her on a platter. Neither Najma’s parents nor anybody else in her family has any political connections. Her parents live in a village called Chikkanerale in Mysuru district. Najma’s father Nazeer Ahmed is a poor tobacco farmer and like most parents, he too wanted his daughter to pursue a career in the medical field. So, he sent her to Bengaluru to pursue higher studies. It was her desire to be of service to society even as she studied medicine that led Najma to politics.

When Najma was a medical student, she watched news reports about anganwadi workers’ protests on TV. The workers’ protests demanding a hike in wages and permanent jobs shook the government, but in those visuals, Najma’s eyes noticed the little children whom the protesting women had brought with them. She saw those women holding tiny babies shivering in the bitter cold, and decided to go to the protest in Freedom Park, organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) under its leader Varalakshmi. Najma turned up at the protest site at night, with warm clothes, medicines, biscuits, and containers of warm milk. Realising that she must be a college student who’s going out of her way to care for these children, I asked around. That’s how I became acquainted with her. That night, I put up a Facebook post along with her picture saying, “You too can support the mothers who work in anganwadis just like this college student.” Najma never looked back after that. She turned up at one pro-people protest after another.