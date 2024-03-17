Upcoming LS polls pivotal for the country, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are more than just a political contest and called it a “pivotal moment in the country's journey.” The CM was responding to the announcement of polling dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. “The stage is set for a pivotal moment in our nation's journey. The Congress party recognises that this election is more than just a political contest; it's a pivotal moment for our democracy and for every Indian who seeks a future defined by prosperity, justice, and inclusivity,” Siddaramaiah said.
He further added, “Our country faces significant challenges. The pain of price rises, the shadow of unemployment, and the distress of our farmers weigh heavily on the heart of our nation. These are not just issues. They are the lived realities of millions, creating a sense of frustration and a longing for change. We approach these elections with a spirit of optimism and a commitment to the values that have long defined our party — guaranteed inclusivity, progress, and social justice,” CM Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah also said, “Our campaign is grounded in a vision for a guaranteed future where every citizen has the guarantee of opportunity to thrive, supported by policies that ensure equitable growth, environmental sustainability, and empowerment for all. In this election, let's vote for hope, for change, for progress. Let's vote for the Congress Guarantee.”
Meanwhile, Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and president of the Congress' state unit, DK Shivakumar, expressed confidence that the party would register victories in at least 20 Lok Sabha constituencies out of the 28 in the state.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “This is a festival of democracy. We need to enjoy, celebrate this festival, and fight it out as well. We are very confident of winning 20 seats in the state. We have almost finalised our list of candidates. The list will be finalised in the party's poll committee meeting on March 19.”
Replying to a query on the two-phased elections in Karnataka, he added,
We have faced two-phase elections in the past, and we will plan accordingly.”
Also responding to a question about fielding former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr CN Manjunath on a BJP ticket, the deputy CM alleged, “The JD-S workers are very disappointed and upset. They are getting ready to join the Congress.”