Upcoming LS polls pivotal for the country, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are more than just a political contest and called it a “pivotal moment in the country's journey.” The CM was responding to the announcement of polling dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. “The stage is set for a pivotal moment in our nation's journey. The Congress party recognises that this election is more than just a political contest; it's a pivotal moment for our democracy and for every Indian who seeks a future defined by prosperity, justice, and inclusivity,” Siddaramaiah said.

He further added, “Our country faces significant challenges. The pain of price rises, the shadow of unemployment, and the distress of our farmers weigh heavily on the heart of our nation. These are not just issues. They are the lived realities of millions, creating a sense of frustration and a longing for change. We approach these elections with a spirit of optimism and a commitment to the values that have long defined our party — guaranteed inclusivity, progress, and social justice,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also said, “Our campaign is grounded in a vision for a guaranteed future where every citizen has the guarantee of opportunity to thrive, supported by policies that ensure equitable growth, environmental sustainability, and empowerment for all. In this election, let's vote for hope, for change, for progress. Let's vote for the Congress Guarantee.”