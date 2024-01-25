Union notifies appointment of Karnataka HC Chief Justice as SC judge

The name was cleared by the Union within a period of 5 days after the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on January 19 recommended the name of Chief Justice Varale for elevation as a judge of the top court.

The Collegium had decided to fill up the sole vacancy by recommending his name after Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul retired on December 25. Following the swearing in of Justice Varale, the Supreme Court will continue to function with a full strength of 34 judges.

Justice Varale was appointed as a Judge of the Bombay High Court in July 2008 and was elevated as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on October 15, 2022. Before his elevation to the bench, he practised at the bar for over 23 years in civil, criminal, labour, and administrative law matters in the district and sessions court and in constitutional matters at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.