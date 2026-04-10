Union Ministers inspect Bengaluru–Mysuru rail route; Mandya station upgrade announced

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Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna on Thursday conducted a joint inspection of railway infrastructure works along the Bengaluru–Mysuru route on Thursday.

The inspection began from KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, where the ministers undertook a “window trailing” inspection, travelling by train and reviewing ongoing development works up to Mysuru.

Senior railway officials, including those from the South Western Railway division, accompanied the ministers during the inspection. Public representatives from constituencies along the railway route also participated in the process.

During the journey, the ministers closely examined infrastructure along the route, including the construction and progress of underpasses, overbridges, and other development works aimed at improving safety and connectivity.

Kumaraswamy held discussions with Minister Somanna and senior railway officials regarding pending railway projects in the Mandya, Ramanagara, and Mysuru Lok Sabha constituencies in south Karnataka. The discussions focused on expediting ongoing works and addressing infrastructure gaps in the region. The joint inspection is part of efforts to strengthen rail connectivity and accelerate development projects along one of Karnataka’s key railway corridors.

Speaking to the media during the journey, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that his five-hour journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru on a special train, during which he reviewed railway development works along the route, was a unique experience.

He said that he, along with Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, departed from KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station at 10 a.m. and reached Mysuru at 3 p.m., conducting inspections through window trailing.

Kumaraswamy said he used to travel extensively across the state by train earlier, but had not had the opportunity in recent years. He expressed happiness at once again travelling by train and interacting with people along the route, calling it an exciting experience.

He emphasised that railway transport plays a vital role in public transportation systems, not only for passenger movement but also from a commercial perspective, calling it the backbone of the country. He noted that rail connectivity between Bengaluru and Mysuru is already strong, and discussions were held to further enhance it under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said detailed discussions were held with Minister Somanna on the development of railway stations in Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru districts, increasing train services, ensuring stoppage of major trains, boosting commercial activities, and generating employment.

The ministers also reviewed all level crossings and discussed the construction of underpasses wherever necessary. They also held consultations with railway officials regarding upgrading stations such as Maddur, Srirangapatna and Pandavapura.

Kumaraswamy said that approval has been received from the Railway Board for a stoppage of the Wadiyar Express at Ramanagara, and services will begin soon. He added that he had earlier discussed this with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister Somanna, stating that the stoppage would benefit local residents.

Kumaraswamy pointed out that the existing railway station in Maddur is located far from the town and is over 100 years old, making a new, well-equipped station necessary. Responding positively, Minister Somanna assured that action would be taken immediately.

He said that once land is identified, officials will be sent for a survey. Due to increasing passenger traffic, a second station is required. The existing station will also be upgraded and modernised, with work expected to be completed within six months.

Senior officials are expected to visit Maddur within a few days to conduct inspections. Requests for additional train stoppages at the station will also be examined.

At Nidaghatta near Maddur, the ministers halted the special train and interacted with villagers, reviewing the urgent need for a railway underpass. Villagers submitted petitions seeking the construction of underpasses to facilitate agricultural activities and smooth vehicular movement. The ministers assured that surveys would be conducted and work would begin soon after reports are submitted.

At Hanakere railway station, the ministers received public grievances and reviewed the station’s condition, assuring development measures. Villagers also raised concerns about frequent railway gate closures at level crossings, which affect farmers, sugarcane transport vehicles, and schoolchildren. Kumaraswamy urged railway authorities to construct overbridges or underpasses at the earliest.

The ministers also stopped at Yeliyur, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna stations to receive public grievances.

Kumaraswamy discussed public representations with Minister Somanna and senior railway officials, urging a quick resolution of issues.

Somanna assured that all petitions would be reviewed and necessary action taken within one to two weeks, followed by another round of meetings.

Kumaraswamy said he has requested additional train stoppages in Mandya, the introduction of more DEMU services, and halts for key trains.

He highlighted that Mandya, located between Bengaluru and Mysuru, is an important hub for agriculture, commerce and tourism. Hence, he urged that the Mandya railway station be developed into a modern, well-equipped facility with additional platforms and improved infrastructure for passenger convenience.

Responding to this, Kumaraswamy said that with the support of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister V. Somanna, Mandya station is already being developed into a modern facility. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, railway stations across the country are being upgraded on the lines of airports, and a similar transformation is planned for Mandya.

Senior railway officials, including South Western Railway Divisional Manager Ashutosh Kumar Singh (Bengaluru), along with former ministers D.C. Thammanna, C.S. Puttaraju, Sa.Ra. Mahesh, and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were present during the inspection tour.