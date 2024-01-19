Union govt's manipulation of financial autonomy of states exposed: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, January 19 stated that in a shocking revelation, BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, has exposed the Narendra Modi Government's hidden agenda in manipulating the financial autonomy of Indian states. In a press release, Siddaramaiah stated that an article from Al Jazeera reveals the deep-seated issues plaguing the federal structure under the current administration, pointing towards a systematic strain on state finances and autonomy. On Thursday, the Al Jazeera had published a story revealing that PM Modi had held backdoor negotiations with the Finance Commission of India to significantly cut funds allocated to the country’s states.

"We had always been raising this injustice but blind MPs of BJP were truly blind. Hope they wake up at the earliest," he said, adding that the implications of these actions were far-reaching, particularly for states like Karnataka, which have long voiced their struggles against such injustices.

“The Modi government's attempt to lower the states' tax share from 42% to 32% and its subsequent concealment of this failed attempt in Parliament, where Modi spoke of empowering states, only adds to the narrative of duplicity. Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been involved in covert negotiations with the Finance Commission of India, aiming to significantly cut funds allocated to states. This move, resisted by the independent constitutional body, reveals a stark contrast between Modi's public promises and his actual policies,” he explained.